Prosperity Behavioral Health And Vertex Healthcare Services Announce Merger

CHERRY HILL, N.J. and COSTA MESA, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Behavioral Health and Vertex Healthcare Services, two leading providers of financial services and solutions to the behavioral healthcare industry, announced today that they have merged. This union significantly increases the depth and breadth of available services, creating a seamless end-to-end solution for clients seeking revenue cycle management, accounting and vendor management, data analytics and reporting, and M&A transaction support services. The combination will also allow accelerated development of proprietary technology initiatives. The combined company will serve a national customer base with comprehensive resources on both coasts.

Prosperity and Vertex will combine the best practices of both organizations to more efficiently handle billing, collections, analytics and financial services for a national client base. "When we started Vertex four years ago, our goal was to exceed our customers' expectations for service, support and results," Kyle McHenry, CEO of Vertex, remarked. "I'm excited to join with Prosperity to expand the scope of services available to our clients and to share knowledge, data and processes across our combined team."

Prosperity CEO, Greg Keilin, said, "We are always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with like-minded companies seeking to provide best-in-class service to clients. We are thrilled to be joining forces with Vertex to improve the quality and availability of critical business support services and to serve behavioral and mental healthcare providers throughout their organizational lifecycle."

About Prosperity Behavioral Health

Based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Prosperity Behavioral Health is a leading provider of financial solutions to mental and behavioral health facilities. With more than 20 years of combined experience in behavioral health, our leadership team encompasses expertise in revenue cycle management (billing, collections, and UR), financial analysis and reporting, corporate strategy and M&A, and back-office operations. We tailor client engagements on a "teach or do" model (consulting or outsourced services) depending on their unique requirements. Transparency, accountability, and communication are the core tenets of our mission - to provide more value than we receive in payment. We invite you to learn more about us at prosperitybh.com

About Vertex Healthcare Services

Based in Costa Mesa, California, Vertex Healthcare Services provides industry-leading services in all facets of the revenue cycle management process, with a reputation for excellence in utilization review for behavioral health facilities. Expertise, experience, and an unparalleled passion for client results define our mission and purpose. We believe that the best systems and the best services produce the best outcomes. For more information, please visit vertexbilling.com

