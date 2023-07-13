Prosperity Capital Advisors' Matt Seitz Announced as Finalist for "CMO of the Year" By WealthManagement.com

Chief Marketing Officer's recent accomplishments include thought leadership around new SEC Marketing Rule

WESTLAKE, Ohio, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Capital Advisors (PCA), a planning-first, SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), is proud to announce that Matt Seitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Prosperity Capital Advisors, has been named a finalist for "CMO of The Year" by WealthManagement.com for its 2023 Industry Awards (aka "The Wealthies"). Each year since 2015, The Wealthies recognize the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

For the "CMO of The Year" category, Seitz is being recognized for his specialization in data-driven marketing plans that deliver clear ROI. In his role with PCA and its affiliated companies, Seitz has streamlined marketing-sales funnels, spearheaded digital growth, reinforced brand identities, and implemented content marketing strategies to drive leads.

"It is a tremendous honor and a privilege to be named a 2023 Wealthies finalist alongside many esteemed industry colleagues," said Seitz. "I am grateful to belong to an organization that fosters an environment of innovation, idea sharing and continuous growth. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our entire team for their support. It has been a true team effort as we work together to bring impactful solutions to the financial industry."

In addition to his role at Prosperity Capital Advisors, Matt serves as the Chief Marketing Officer for C2P Enterprises (C2P), the holding company for Prosperity Capital Advisors and its affiliated companies.

Seitz's recent accomplishments include creating a seminar and ebook to educate advisors on the new SEC Marketing Rule, covering important details including pros and cons of the ruling, selecting and soliciting client feedback, required disclosures, avoiding fines, best practices, and the overall impact on one's practice. He successfully generated interest and new leads for his firm by showcasing how PCA could help effectively implement the new rule. Additionally, he started a Marketing Roundtable for industry professionals to collaborate and share ideas on impactful marketing and sales tactics. He was named one of Cleveland's Notable Marketing Executives in 2021 by Crain's and was C2P's #1 mentor in 2022 for the enterprise's affiliated advisors interested in marketing and sales guidance. He is also a frequent author, speaker, podcast co-host and media contributor and has received industry recognition for his content marketing, video marketing, and lead-generation campaigns.

"Matt truly is a trailblazer in our industry as he's been one of the first to embrace and promote the SEC Marketing Rule to help advisors build their credibility in today's digital era," said Jason L Smith, founder and CEO of PCA. "His marketing expertise, innovative mindset and passion for helping others have been instrumental in driving our firm's growth and success, as well as playing a key role in helping hundreds of advisors scale and build their businesses."

For more information about Prosperity Capital Advisors, visit www.prosperitycapitaladvisors.com.

About WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards ("The Wealthies")

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong chose the finalists and will determine the winners of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards. For updates on the 2023 Industry Awards, visit WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards.

About Prosperity Capital Advisors

Prosperity Capital Advisors (Prosperity) is a planning-first, SEC registered investment adviser (RIA) that equips advisors with an array of fee-based financial planning and investment solutions to meet their individual clients' unique needs. It offers advisors a full-service, open architecture investment platform for turnkey asset management as well as tools and resources to build holistic financial plans. Prosperity is custodian agnostic and provides affiliated advisors extensive support, advanced portfolio analytics and reporting, investment product due diligence and selection, and more. For more information, visit www.ProsperityCapitalAdvisors.com or call (888) 240-0064.

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA") an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CONTACT

AdvisorPR®

(702) 685-7450

SOURCE Prosperity Capital Advisors