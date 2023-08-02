Prosperity Capital Advisors Recognized in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2023 RIA Ranking

The Planning-First RIA was Recognized Among the Top 500 Registered Investment Advisers in the Country

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Capital Advisors (PCA), a planning-first, SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), is proud to announce it has once again been recognized in Financial Advisor Magazine's annual RIA list. PCA's inclusion in the industry list marks the 6th time it has achieved a ranking.

"We are deeply honored to be included on this esteemed ranking," said Jason L Smith, founder and CEO of PCA. "The recognitions PCA continues to receive reinforce our belief that our holistic approach, centered around meeting the unique needs of our clients, is making a meaningful impact in the financial industry. As we move forward, PCA remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, providing our clients with comprehensive financial strategies that empower them to achieve their goals and secure their prosperity."

This accomplishment comes on the heels of last month's accolade when PCA was selected as one the "Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2023" by USA Today. This inaugural ranking, presented by USA Today in partnership with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, recognizes top RIAs based on the growth of assets under management and recommendations from clients and peers.

About Financial Advisor Magazine – RIA Survey

FA's RIA survey is a ranking based on assets under management of independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC at year end. There is no application fee to participate. For more information, visit www.fa-mag.com.

About Prosperity Capital Advisors

Prosperity Capital Advisors (Prosperity) is a planning-first, SEC registered investment adviser (RIA) dedicated to simplifying complex challenges for investors. With financial planning as its core service, PCA is committed to providing strategically aligned investments, insurance, tax, estate, Social Security, retirement income and healthcare planning into one comprehensive, well-coordinated holistic plan. Backed by a team of specialized professionals, including CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, tax experts, and insurance specialists, PCA offers personalized support and expertise to investors nationwide through affiliated fiduciary advisors. To learn more about PCA's services or find a PCA advisor, visit www.ProsperityCapitalAdvisors.com or call (888) 240-0064.

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA") an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor or by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. Unless otherwise noted no fee was paid for consideration of any ranking or award.

