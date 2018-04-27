Prosperity Investments On Track to Deploy 2,000 Joyful ATMs with Provision's 3D Holographic Advertising and Coupon Redemption Platform in 2018

"Our integration of multiple technologies including those of Provision into a full service ATM has been very exciting," stated Harold Jahn, CEO of Prosperity Investments LLC. "For the first time in history, the public can have a joyful experience in completing financial services on their time day or night with no long bank line ups or excessive transaction fees, plus have an opportunity to be rewarded with coupons to save money on groceries and other essential services in their local communities."

Our goal is to see all Americans save hundreds of dollars each year in banking fees by using our Joyful ATM, plus avoid costly check cashing stores with extremely high payday loan fees and interest rates.

The Joyful ATM deployment and online mobile app are launching in late 2018, and we anticipate the deployment of the initial 2,000 units by the end of 2018.

Joyful ATM systems will be placed in a variety of southeast US state locations including retail/convenient stores and high profile public buildings.

As initially announced in August 2017, more than 48,000 Joyful ATM units are planned to be deployed throughout the United States and in another 68 countries over the next 72 months.

The original early 2018 deployment plan was internally delayed by Prosperity Investments in order to add additional network and software improvements to our overall system development for a better user experience, while concurrently ensuring full financial compliance in each of the 50 US state jurisdictions.

Our Joyful ATM menu options have been enhanced enabling several new unique financial services.

Please visit our web site at www.joyfulatm.com for further information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosperity-investments-on-track-to-deploy-2-000-joyful-atms-with-provisions-3d-holographic-advertising-and-coupon-redemption-platform-in-2018--300637853.html

SOURCE Prosperity Investments LLC