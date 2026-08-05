Prosperity Names Brian W. Katz as Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity—an EisnerAmper Company—has named Brian W. Katz its Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

In his new role, Brian will lead the firm's investment team, set the strategic direction for portfolio construction and how client assets are managed across the organization, and spearhead market research initiatives. He will also partner closely with leadership and other stakeholders to deliver tailored investment solutions, enhance the client experience, and support the firm's continued growth.

Brian Katz

With more than 30 years of experience in investment management, Brian brings deep knowledge of equity research, portfolio construction, and multi-asset class strategy design. His prior experience includes leading the investment committee at Focus Partners Wealth, serving on RIA advisory councils for BlackRock and Ares, and presenting at industry-focused events.

"Brian brings the skills, experience, and client-centric mindset to move Prosperity forward," said Prosperity President Michele L. Martin. "He will be a tremendous asset to the individuals, families, and business owners who place their trust in us."

Brian has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Massachusetts. He is a CFA® Charterholder, a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, and an Investment Committee Member of the Massachusetts Service Alliance.

Advisory Services offered through Prosperity–an EisnerAmper Company, a Registered Investment Advisor.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE EisnerAmper