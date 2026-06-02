EisnerAmper Announces New Gulf Coast Partner-in-Charge

BATON ROUGE, La., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper Partner Laura Soileau has been named Partner-in-Charge (PIC) of the Gulf Coast, effective June 1. This move will support the firm's continued growth in the region and strengthen its operational ability to serve clients and colleagues. Laura succeeds the previous Gulf Coast PIC, Dan Gardiner.

EisnerAmper Partner Laura Soileau has been named Partner-in-Charge (PIC) of the Gulf Coast, effective June 1.

In this role, Laura will foster the firm's culture and oversee the day-to-day operations and long-term growth strategies for the Gulf Coast offices. As an Advisory Partner and Practice Group Leader of Risk and Compliance Services, Laura brings deep experience in guiding organizations through complex risk and compliance challenges. She is a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and has held significant leadership roles within the organization, including Chair of the IIA's North American Board of Directors and member of the IIA's Global Board of Directors.

"I'm both grateful and thrilled to become the PIC of EisnerAmper Gulf Coast," said Laura. "This is an unprecedented time in the business advisory sector. I look forward to providing a strategy and vision for this key geographic market as we continually introduce new service offerings to further enhance our client relationships. And many thanks to Dan for his outstanding PIC leadership over the years. I hope to raise the bar that he has so highly set."

Dan will focus his efforts as Managing Partner of the firm's rapidly growing Outsourcing Services. "EisnerAmper Gulf Coast is in great hands with Laura," he said. "Gifted with strategic acumen and clarity of vision, she has successfully led a major practice group at the firm, is decidedly engaged in the profession, and is highly respected by coworkers and colleagues."

About EisnerAmper LLP

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. EisnerAmper is a top 15 firm whose clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 4,700 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE EisnerAmper