Sherwood Partners Combines with EisnerAmper

Sherwood Known as the Gold Standard for Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The partners and staff of Sherwood Partners, Inc., are joining global business advisor EisnerAmper in a combination expected to close in July 2026.

Martin Pichinson Wilen Allen

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA—in the heart of Silicon Valley—Sherwood Partners also has offices in Los Angeles and New York City. The firm's 30 professionals provide assignments for the benefit of creditors (ABCs), corporate restructuring, receiverships, managed liquidations, intellectual property monetization, distressed asset management, and financial advisory services. It services multiple sectors, including technology, life sciences, fintech, cleantech, consumer products, retail, manufacturing, and professional services. Sherwood also works closely with venture capital, private equity, and financial and legal institutions.

"For 30-plus years, Sherwood Partners has turned complexity into clarity and been the trusted choice for organizations and investors navigating their most difficult challenges," said Managing Partner of Sherwood Partners Martin Pichinson. "Experience matters, and clients know exactly what they're getting from us. That same commitment to excellence is what makes EisnerAmper the ideal partner, and the expanded menu of services we can now offer clients makes this combination even more compelling."

"ABCs, receiverships, liquidations, IP monetization, and distressed asset management require experienced, steady hands—such as those at Sherwood Partners," said EisnerAmper Partner and National Director of the Financial Advisory Services Group Allen Wilen. "This combination significantly enhances our advisory capabilities, and we're excited to welcome the Sherwood team to the EisnerAmper family."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. EisnerAmper is a top 15 firm whose clients span all sectors and leverage a complete menu of services. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 4,700 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact:

David Plaskow

732-243-7730

[email protected]

SOURCE EisnerAmper