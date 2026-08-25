Prosperity Names Jeff Lenhart President

Will Lead a National Wealth Management Firm with $5+ Billion AUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity—an EisnerAmper Company—has named Jeff Lenhart President.

In his new role, Jeff will be responsible for the overall leadership, strategic direction, and long-term growth of the firm's wealth management business.

Jeff Lenhart

Prior to joining Prosperity, he was a partner at Forvis Mazars and served as the Southeast regional leader of its national wealth management business. In that role, he led significant growth across the Southeast, advanced the firm's digital capabilities, and collaborated with teams across the firm to deliver comprehensive solutions that addressed clients' evolving needs.

"Jeff joins Prosperity at an exciting time. He has the background and client relationship skills to take Prosperity even further," said outgoing Prosperity President Michele Martin, who will remain at the firm.

"Prosperity has thoughtfully and strategically developed a holistic, national wealth management firm. Given the people, strong foundation, and technology in place, I'm thrilled to be charged with expanding on the success of Michele and her team," said Jeff.

Jeff earned a BS in Organizational Behavior and Finance from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and an MS in Personal Financial Planning from the College for Financial Planning. He is a CFP® professional and holds the Accredited Asset Management Specialist℠ designation. Jeff is a member of the Financial Planning Association and the American Institute of CPAs. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Gift of Adoption.

Advisory Services offered through Prosperity, an EisnerAmper Company, a Registered Investment Advisor.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 5,000 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE EisnerAmper