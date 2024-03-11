Prospero Equipment Corp. and Barison Launch Groundbreaking Continuous Distillation System

All New Supreme Continuous Still Seamlessly Combines Continuous Distillation With Pot Distillation

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospero Equipment Corporation, a forward-thinking leader in beverage industry solutions , has joined forces with Barison Industry, a distinguished Italian equipment manufacturer, to introduce a revolutionary continuous distillation system.

This groundbreaking system, known as the Supreme Continuous Still, seamlessly integrates the precision and efficiency of continuous distillation with the artistry and craftsmanship inherent in pot distillation. Offering unparalleled flexibility, it empowers operators with infinite control over the extraction of heads and tails, ensuring complete variability in the product proof.

Distinguished by remarkable consistency, efficiency, and impressive throughput rates with minimal oversight, the Supreme Continuous Still features a two-column configuration. This configuration is particularly well-suited for whiskey, rum, tequila, and brandy. In addition to the two-column model, an advanced three-column model is also available for those seeking to produce high-quality vodka.

The Supreme Continuous Still boasts highly advanced automation managed by Barison's proprietary software, faithfully adhering to specified recipes. According to master distiller and third-party consultant Dan Demarco, "I believe this new design is on the forefront of innovation for the spirits industry to have significant savings in regards to energy and labor costs with the quality you would expect from a craft distillery."

The outcome of this partnership is a still with extraordinary adaptability that enables the production of a diverse range of premium distillates previously attainable only through pot distillation. The Supreme Continuous distillation system is capable of dramatically reducing labor and energy costs, and virtually eliminating human error, while dramatically increasing distillation output and efficiency. Prospero Equipment Corp. and their manufacturing partner Barison Industry stand at the forefront of transforming distillation processes, setting a new standard in the industry.

To discover more about the Supreme Continuous Still click here or to explore how it can enhance your production, reach out to Prospero Equipment Corp. today.

About Prospero Equipment Corp.

Since 1972, Prospero Equipment Corp has been a trusted, family-owned, and operated provider of high-quality equipment and services to the beverage industry. Originally a home winemaking equipment company, Prospero Equipment has evolved into a leader in crafting solutions for wineries, distilleries, breweries, and specialized beverage manufacturers across North America. Committed to staying at the forefront of technology and equipment quality, Prospero Equipment Corp offers the best available manufacturing, processing, and packaging equipment, as well as parts and services. They operate from their East and West Coast offices in the United States, as well as their Latin American and Canadian offices.

About Barison Industry

Barison Industry, an Italian entrepreneurial cornerstone since 1965, marks nearly 60 years of excellence in crafting stainless steel containers for global industries. Specializing in innovative systems for distillation, brewing, and more, their commitment to high-tech craftsmanship has made them a reliable global force. Rooted in values of love and passion, their vision, "Craft Your Passion," reflects their dedication to tailored, 360-degree services. Join in transforming ideas into excellence, where Barison Industry blends craftsmanship with innovation.

