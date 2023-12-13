Prospero Equipment Corporation Shares 2024 Beverage Trends and Industry Insights

Prospero Equipment

13 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospero Equipment Corporation, with over 50 years in business as a leading provider of comprehensive solutions to the beverage manufacturing industry, is sharing the trends they believe will shape the brewery landscape in 2024.

While Prospero Equipment's roots are planted in its rich history, the company remains at the forefront of industry trends. Working with scores of leading breweries, Prospero has their finger on the pulse of what innovative brewers are working on, and what trends have legs, being reinforced by capital equipment expenditures. In their 2024 Brewery Trends forecast, Prospero Equipment Corp discusses the continued surge of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, driven by consumers' desire for convenient, on-the-go options. Additionally, the article delves into the rising prominence of low alcohol choices continuing to command market share, addressing how health-conscious consumers are reshaping beer preferences.

The forecast offers a look at the can versus bottles question, considering factors such as sustainability and consumer preferences to determine the likely front-runner in 2024. Lastly, it acknowledges the enduring dominance of India Pale Ales (IPAs) in the market and looks at what are likely to be the emerging style trends for 2024 and beyond.

Established in 1972 by Tony Prospero, Prospero Equipment Corporation began as a provider of home winemaking equipment, expanding into commercial winemaking equipment in the 1980s. With California offices opening to serve their west coast clientele, the company initially focused on distributing high-quality imported Italian equipment. Prospero later diversified into packaging and processing equipment for the distillery industry and established a presence in Latin America. Leadership has since transitioned to Tony Prospero's children, Melissa and Danny, who guide Prospero in offering turnkey solutions to the dynamic needs of the beverage industry. Today, spanning over five decades, in addition to breweries, Prospero caters to wineries, distilleries, and specialized beverage groups, epitomizing innovation, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence.

For those interested in an exploration of these beverage trends, readers are invited to access the full article on Prospero Equipment's website. Discover the diverse range of solutions that Prospero offers, rooted in a legacy of excellence and a forward-looking approach that defines Prospero Equipment Corporation.

About Prospero Equipment Corp:
Since 1972, Prospero Equipment Corp has been a trusted, family-owned and operated provider of high-quality equipment and services to the beverage industry. Originating as a home winemaking equipment company, Prospero Equipment has evolved into a leader in crafting solutions for wineries, distilleries, breweries, and specialized beverage manufacturers across North America. Committed to staying at the forefront of technology and equipment quality, Prosper Equipment Corp offers the best available manufacturing, processing, and packaging equipment, as well as parts and service from their East and West Coast offices in the United States, as well as their Latin American and Canadian Offices.

For Interviews, Photos or other Media or Public Relations Needs, contact:
John Van Dekker 914-800-9222 | [email protected] | enormouscreative.com

