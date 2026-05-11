Prosperous Kids Launches the World's First Children's Financial Literacy Ecosystem

"Kids are already on Roblox. They're already building, earning, and trading virtual currency. We're simply giving those instincts a real framework — and teaching them that the same skills they use in the game are the skills that build real-world wealth. They will practice making decisions, which builds on developing good habits." — Dr. Michele Cho Dorado, Founder & CEO, Prosperous Kids

Research from the University of Cambridge shows that most core money habits are formed by age seven. Yet financial education remains absent from most K–12 curricula, and money continues to be one of the top sources of conflict and stress in families. The result: generation after generation reaching adulthood financially unprepared — not from lack of intelligence, but from lack of exposure.

A Flywheel of Financial Literacy Products

What began as a children's book has grown into a full ecosystem. Prosperous Kids is building the world's first end-to-end financial literacy platform for families — designed so that every product reinforces the next, turning curiosity into conversation, conversation into habit, and habit into lifelong financial agency.

The flywheel includes:

A five-book children's series — Reach for the Stars, Mimi's Magical Money-Earning Adventure, Mimi's Dolphin Challenge: Saving for a Swim, Wheels of Kindness, and Garden Dreams (forthcoming) — introducing earning, saving, entrepreneurship, generosity, and investing through story.





The Prosperous Kids Activity Book, with interactive worksheets on goal-setting, money basics, mindset, leadership, and core money concepts.





Question Cards about Money to spark family discussion and transfer values through curiosity and high-quality questions.





Physical products including the Money Management Box.





A Legacy & Wealth Course covering generational wealth, legacy planning, and budgeting.





Financial Literacy Curriculum Framework.





Animation shorts on YouTube and a growing community of values-driven, future-focused families committed to raising financially capable kids.





Mimi's Dream Builders on Roblox — the brand's first immersive, interactive learning experience, built in partnership with Smobler.

In the months ahead, Mimi's Dream Builders will expand into a full, multi-world financial universe — where every new world introduces a richer layer of economic complexity, and every mini-game sharpens a real-world skill. As players grow, the game grows with them, layering in deeper concepts, higher-stakes decisions, and collaborative challenges. The goal is not just to keep kids playing. It is to make them think — every session, every level, every world.

Powered by Smobler — An Immersive Tech Collaboration

Prosperous Kids has partnered with Smobler, a frontier technology builder operating at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and immersive gaming, to bring Mimi's Dream Builders to life on Roblox. Smobler architects the immersive worlds; Prosperous Kids designs the learning. Together, the partnership transforms financial literacy into a hands-on, multiplayer experience — a dog-walking adventure where children earn coins through an obstacle course, save by depositing into a piggy bank to adopt their own pet, give by crowdfunding a community animal shelter, and invest by visiting a bank to watch their balance grow with interest.

A portfolio company of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, Mysten Labs and Brinc — and a member of the Meta Llama APAC Incubator, INSEAD Venture Lab and NVIDIA Inception program — Smobler is led by Founder & CEO Dr. Loretta Chen, recognized by Forbes, UBS, and AWS as a leading female technopreneur in AI and Web3. The collaboration is part of Smobler's broader "Technology for Good" portfolio and reflects the company's IDEALS framework: Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, Leadership, and Sustainability.

"When Michele and I first sat down, what struck me was her clarity of purpose. She was not building just another product but a movement to give every child agency over their financial future. At Smobler, we believe technology has to serve humanity, and the most powerful way to teach the next generation is to meet them where they already are. Mimi's Dream Builders is exactly that: a living, breathing world on Roblox where kids practice the habits of earning, saving, giving, and investing through play. This is what "Technology for Good" looks like in action." — Dr. Loretta Chen, Founder & CEO, Smobler

From Pediatrician to Financial Pioneer

Prosperous Kids was built on the conviction that financial literacy is not simply about money — it is about confidence, leadership, decision-making, and future opportunity. And it starts now.

"I spent years in medical training becoming a physician. I was nearly a decade into practice as an attending physician before I realized my own financial illiteracy. I knew I wanted to teach my own kids starting at an early age — and what started as one book has grown into a global mission." — Dr. Michele Cho Dorado, board-certified Pediatric Gastroenterologist, mother, and Founder & CEO of Prosperous Kids

Meet Us at Licensing Expo, Las Vegas

Prosperous Kids and Smobler will be at Licensing Expo, the world's largest licensing trade show, held annually in May at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The brands will preview the next phase of Mimi's Dream Builders alongside Dr. Cho Dorado's newest book on investing, and meet with potential institutional and licensing partners.

Prosperous Kids is actively exploring partnerships with leading financial organizations — with opportunities spanning co-branded financial literacy programs, curriculum licensing, and community initiatives. The brand's long-term vision is a global children's financial literacy ecosystem that reaches every child, in every format, in every language: books, games, school curricula, family courses, digital media, animation, and licensed educational IP distributed through institutional and financial sector partnerships worldwide.

If you are a publisher, broadcaster, financial institution, educator, retailer, or licensing partner attending the Expo, we would love to meet. Email [email protected] to schedule time on the floor.

Play. Read. Connect.

About Prosperous Kids

Prosperous Kids is a next-generation financial literacy ecosystem designed to help families raise confident, capable, and empowered children. Founded by Dr. Michele Cho Dorado, the platform blends storytelling, practical money skills, and immersive experiences to show children how earning, saving, investing, and giving shape their identity and future.

From the Mimi's Money book series to interactive tools and digital experiences like Mimi's Dream Builders, Prosperous Kids extends far beyond traditional financial education. It equips families with the language, habits, and shared values that cultivate confidence, empathy, ownership, leadership, and long-term thinking.

At its core, Prosperous Kids is built on a simple conviction: when children learn to manage money with purpose, they don't just grow wealth — they develop agency, resilience, and the foundation for a legacy that can influence families and generations to come. getprosperouskids.com.

Mission: To empower children and enhance family legacy.

About Smobler

Smobler is a frontier technology builder operating at the intersection of AI, blockchain, immersive gaming, and digital trade infrastructure. Originally established as a next-generation game studio, Smobler has evolved into a commercialization partner for governments, enterprises, and legacy industries transitioning into the digital economy. Its work spans educational gaming, applied AI, RegTech, and embedded fintech solutions.

A portfolio company of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, Mysten Labs, Brinc — and backed by Enterprise Singapore and IMDA — Smobler is part of the Meta Llama APAC Incubator , INSEAD Venture Lab and NVIDIA Inception program. Founder & CEO Dr. Loretta Chen has been recognized by NYSE, Forbes, UBS, and AWS as a leading female technopreneur in AI and Web3. smobler.io.

SOURCE Prosperous Kids / Smobler