ProStar Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, today announced that its common shares received approval from The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") of New York, NY and are now DTC eligible.

DTC eligibility allows ProStar shares to be more easily and economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States. DTC is the largest securities depository in the world, providing clearing and settlement efficiencies for brokers, as well as various other services.

Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar, stated: "Achieving DTC eligibility to simplify trading of ProStar shares makes us accessible to an even broader range of investors and is expected to assist with our goal of increasing the liquidity and convenience of trading our shares within the United States and other jurisdictions."

About Depository Trust Company (DTC)

Depository Trust Company (DTC) was founded in 1973 and is a New York corporation that performs the functions of a Central Securities Depository as part of the US National Market System. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." DTC annually settles transactions worth hundreds of trillions of dollars, processes hundreds of millions of book-entry deliveries, and custodies millions of securities issues worth tens of trillions of dollars issued in the United States and over 100 other countries. Since 1999 it has been a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a securities holding company.

About ProStar (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00)

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan®, is natively cloud and mobile and is offered as a Software as a Solution (SaaS). ProStar's solutions seamlessly connect the field and office and provide the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure data in real time including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. ProStar's solution is being adopted by some of the largest entities in North America, including Fortune 500 construction firms, the largest subsurface utilities engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships are with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers and their dealer networks, including Trimble® Juniper® Systems, Bad Elf, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection®, and Subsite® Electronics.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 19 issued patents in the United States and Canada, with more pending. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors. The leadership team includes Vasa Dasan, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, Carl Lashua, previous Chief Information Officer of HSBC Canada and Europe, and Matthew Breman, prior Executive for Disney.

For more information about ProStar, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

