ProStar announces that Kraemer North America has Signed a Service-Level Agreement (SLA)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc ("ProStar®" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, and developer of PointMan®, announced today that Kraemer® North America, a top-ranked U.S. national heavy civil contractor with operations throughout the U.S., has signed a service-level agreement (SLA) for ProStar's newest cloud and mobile Precision Mapping Solution, PointMan Pro.

"PointMan Pro is just a better way to do data collection and reduce risks and liabilities associated with the construction of our critical infrastructure projects," said Dustin Kelsey, Project Manager at Kraemer. "I can see other infrastructure construction firms, both large and small, following in our footsteps and adopting PointMan."

Kraemer North America becomes the first major U.S. infrastructure construction firm to adopt ProStar's newest solution, PointMan Pro, which was released in March following over two years of development. Kraemer North America business operations span coast to coast, and the firm serves three primary infrastructure markets, including transportation, rail, and marine.

"This is another major milestone for ProStar as Kraemer is the first major construction company to adopt our newest solution," stated Page Tucker, CEO and founder of ProStar. "The adoption of PointMan Pro by Kraemer proves that PointMan can replace onerous and antiquated business practices that have been well entrenched by the construction industry for several decades."

About Kraemer®

Kraemer North America is a privately held general contractor headquartered in Plain, Wisconsin with regional offices located in Minnesota, Colorado, Washington, and Utah. Established in 1911, the company's roots were founded in the construction of challenging bridges and highways across the U.S. Today, Kraemer is a full service heavy civil contractor with a national reputation for quality and safety. Kraemer serves three primary markets, including: transportation, rail, and marine.

About ProStar® (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00)

ProStar® is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan®, is natively cloud and mobile and is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS). ProStar's solutions seamlessly connect the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure data in real-time, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, subsurface utilities engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships are with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks, including Trimble® Juniper ® Systems, Bad Elf, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection ®, and Subsite ® Electronics.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 19 issued patents in the United States and Canada, with more pending. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors. The leadership team includes Vasa Dasan, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, Carl Lashua, previous Chief Information Officer of HSBC Canada and Europe, and Matthew Breman, prior Executive for Disney.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

Alex Moore

Investor Relations

970-822-4792

[email protected]

