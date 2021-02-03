ProStar Announces the Company's Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings ("ProStar™" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on Wednesday February 3, 2021. The shares trade under the trading symbol FSE: 5D00. The Company's common shares are now cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE.

On today's announcement, Page Tucker, ProStar's CEO, stated: "Given that we already have European partnerships, and have expanded the trading platform beyond just North America, I think we can anticipate greater exposure and stronger interest from corporations and investors throughout Europe."

The European listing is a very strategic move for the Company as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges. This is also reflected in the structure of its participants, of which almost half are from European countries outside of Germany.

About ProStar (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00)

ProStar specializes in the development of Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar's Solution is patented, natively cloud and mobile, and offered as a SaaS recurring revenue model. ProStar's Solution is designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure including utility, oil & gas, construction, engineering & surveying, 811 and contract locating.

ProStar's Solution enables real-time access to precise location information where and when it is most needed. Knowing the type, precise location, and condition of what lies below the earth's surface can significantly reduce costs, decrease liabilities, improve environmental stewardship and increase productivity during construction and maintenance activities. For more information, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB®, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges. Deutsche Börse AG operates the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, an entity under public law. For more information, please visit:

https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/our-company/frankfurt-stock-exchange

