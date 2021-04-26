ProStar Awarded with SOC 2 Type 2 Security Certification

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc ("ProStar®" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAPS) (FSE:5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, and developer of the PointMan® mobile and cloud solution, announced today that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC 2 Type 2) examination for ProStar. The audit found that ProStar meets the SOC 2 Type 2 standards for Security and Availability Trust Services Principles with zero exceptions listed. This is the third consecutive year that ProStar has received this SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

SOC 2 Type 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system (security, availability, and/or processing integrity principles) or the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for the user entities (confidentiality or privacy principles). SOC 2 Type 2 reports demonstrate a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time. This is critical for the management of sensitive data including, the location type and condition of infrastructure both above and below the earth's surface.

"This speaks volumes to the standards and protocols we have implemented in order to achieve this level of certification. Our clients span from Fortune 500 companies to multi-national fiber optic companies, to government entities, for which data security is a priority," said ProStar CEO and Founder Page Tucker. "This level of certification not only instills confidence to our clients in our ability to protect their data, it also sets the foundation to attain data security certification for other countries as well as address data sovereignty requirements."

About ProStar (TSXV:MAPS) (FSE:5D00)

ProStar is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that aids infrastructure and construction companies by providing them with the ability to capture, record, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure such as buried utilities and pipelines; this is all accomplished in real-time through ProStar's patented geospatial intelligence software. The Company offers three products, PointMan Plus, PointMan Pro, and PointMan Enterprise, all of which are designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires knowledge of the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure. By providing real-time access to precise location information, ProStar's solution significantly decreases liabilities and increases productivity during construction and maintenance activities. Current industry practice utilizes paper documents or onsite inspection with a magnetic locate tool and paint or flag markings, both of which have proven inaccurate. With over 35M miles of underground utilities in the US, there have been over half a million utility strikes annually during excavation which have resulted in damaged infrastructure.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers and their dealer networks, including Trimble®, Juniper ® Systems, Bad Elf, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection ®, and Subsite ® Electronics.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 19 issued patents in the United States and Canada, with more pending. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors. The leadership team includes Vasa Dasan, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, Carl Lashua, previous Chief Information Officer of HSBC Canada and Europe, and Matthew Breman, prior Executive for Disney.

