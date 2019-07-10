Prostar Capital Bolsters Senior Leadership Team For Future Growth

GREENWICH, Conn., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prostar Capital ("Prostar"), a global private investment firm focused on midstream energy infrastructure assets, today announced that it has expanded its team with the appointments of Garrett Sussman and Brooke Callaghan as Head of Portfolio Management and Head of Investor Relations, respectively.

Sussman joins the investment team at Prostar with more than 15 years' financial services experience, most recently at KPMG, where he was responsible for providing valuation and consulting services for infrastructure-related private equity clients, including advising Prostar for a period of more than three years. Sussman received a BA in Mechanical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from New York University, and is a CFA Charterholder.

"Garrett's specific experience with private equity infrastructure investments makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said Steve Bickerton, Senior Managing Director of Prostar. "His skill-set is perfectly aligned with our midstream energy infrastructure sector focus, and will bring enormous value for our funds and our LPs."

Callaghan joins Prostar with deep investor-relations experience, most recently at Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., where she worked with investors across Apollo's Real Assets, Private Equity, and Credit strategies.

"We are very excited to welcome Brooke to the Prostar team, as we continue to invest in strategically-located, essential midstream assets that require us to extend our investor relationships globally for our funds and identify strategic co-investment sources," said Dave Noakes, Senior Managing Director of Prostar. "Being able to attract an IR professional as capable as Brooke will help to expand our service to investors."

These new hires follow Prostar's previously announced acquisition of an oil storage terminal facility on Saint Eustatius from NuStar Energy L.P., in May 2019. To date, the firm has deployed approximately $500 million from its current fund program.

The new hires also bring to four the total number of new hires by Prostar so far this year. Marcus Lorentz joined the investment team as a Principal in March 2019 from Natixis where he was a Director of Project Finance. Lorentz has more than 17 years of previous infrastructure advisory experience globally with roles in London and Sydney, including a period of more than four years when Lorentz worked for Bickerton when they were both at Credit Agricole. Robert Dowling joined the investment team in January 2019 as an Analyst, having previously worked at Pacific Road Capital and Deloitte.

About Prostar Capital

Prostar Capital is a global private investment firm established in 2012 to invest in global midstream energy infrastructure assets that it believes are strategically positioned to serve growing global energy demand. The firm invests in assets that are focused on the gathering, processing, storage, transmission and distribution of energy. Prostar's investment team is comprised of experienced professionals with decades of real asset investment and operational expertise. Prostar has originated and managed energy infrastructure investments representing more than $500 million of equity capital invested. Prostar operates from offices in Greenwich, Sydney and Hong Kong. For more information, visit Prostar's website at www.prostarcapital.com.

