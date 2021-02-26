ProStar Launches "The PointMan Dealer Program"

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (ProStar™ or the Company) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) a world leader in precision mapping solutions, is pleased to announce the official launch of "The PointMan® Dealer Program" . The program enhances the sales and marketing of PointMan with world leading GPS/GNSS and Electro magnetic (EM) equipment manufacturers including Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection®, and Subsite® Electronics. After a successful pilot with a select group of Trimble dealers in the United States , the PointMan Dealer Program is now being expanded to multiple industry leading equipment distributors across North America.

PointMan® is ProStar's flagship product. PointMan is a patented mobile mapping software application that captures, records, and displays the precise location of surface and subsurface infrastructure including buried utilities and pipelines.

"Joining ProStar's PointMan Dealer Program has enabled us to grow and further support our Subsurface Utility Engineering customers," said David Siddle of Frontier Precision, Trimble's 2019 Worldwide Geospatial Dealer of the Year. "PointMan seamlessly integrates with our Trimble Survey and Mapping hardware, offering a complete utility mapping solution from asset data collection to plan and profile to stake out."

ProStar has partnered with several leading equipment manufacturers to integrate their hardware with the ProStar's precision mapping solution in order to enhance the performance and user experience of the manufacturers products and to create a value-added partnership. The PointMan Dealer Program is a dedicated initiative for select dealers of GPS/ GNSS, utility data collection devices and engineering and survey equipment to promote and sell best in class products.

"Our goal of the PointMan Dealer Program is to create a powerful consortium between ProStar, the equipment manufacturers and their dealer networks around the world," said Page Tucker CEO and Founder of ProStar. "This launch follows a very successful pilot with the largest Trimble dealers in the world and is a major step in achieving that goal."

About ProStar (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00)

ProStar specializes in the development of Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar's Solution is patented, natively cloud and mobile, and offered as a SaaS recurring revenue model. ProStar's Solution is designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of subsurface infrastructure including utility, oil & gas, construction, engineering & surveying, 811 and contract locating.

ProStar's Solution enables real-time access to precise location information where and when it is most needed. Knowing the type, precise location, and condition of what lies below the earth's surface can significantly reduce costs, decrease liabilities, improve environmental stewardship and increase productivity during construction and maintenance activities. For more information, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

