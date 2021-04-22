ProStar Partners with Vivax Metrotech to Integrate PointMan into the First Utility Locate Device with Integrated RTK GNSS Receiver

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "the Company") (TSXV:MAPS) (FSE:5D00) a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, has announced the successful integration of its flagship product, PointMan®, into the Vivax Metrotech vLoc3 with integrated RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) technology. The integration with the vLoc3 RTK-Pro creates the first utility locate device with an integrated RTK GNSS receiver running on PointMan. This integration will provide centimeter accuracy of the precise location of buried utilities in real-time without an external GPS/GNSS receiver.

The Vivax Metrotech vLoc3 RTK-Pro receiver is the first to add RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) accuracy to a utility locator. Using the RTK-Pro internal cellular module with 4G LTE capabilities, the operator now has the ability to connect to the NTRIP RTK caster that provides RTCM 3 corrections.

The integration of PointMan with the new vLoc3 RTK-Pro means that underground utility infrastructure buried anywhere in the world can now be precisely located, and the critical data quickly and efficiently recorded, displayed, and shared from a standard mobile device.

The convergence of technologies between equipment manufacturers and ProStar's patented precision mapping solutions means that critical buried infrastructure can more easily and seamlessly be captured, recorded, and displayed at survey-grade without any additional external equipment or post-processing. With the integration of PointMan with the vLoc3 RTK-Pro, there is no longer a need to pair a third-party external GPS/GNSS receiver to a utility locating device or have delays from post-processing in order to collect and share mission critical data that includes the type of utility, the depth of cover and the utility's precise location.

"We are very excited with the vLoc3-RTK locator and its integration with ProStar's PointMan," says Vivax-Metrotech President Mark Drew.

"The development of the new Vivax Metrotech RTK-Pro is a clear indication of a shift in the subsurface infrastructure industry, and the equipment manufactures recognizing the value of precision mapping," says ProStar CEO Page Tucker. "For the entire infrastructure and construction industry, this is a pivotal moment, not only in the breakthrough technology but the precision and real-time delivery of the data where and when it is most needed."

About Vivax Metrotech

Vivax-Metrotech develops and manufactures products for buried utility locating, fiber-optic cable locating, ferrous metal detection, coating analysis and performing ACVG surveys on cathodic protected pipes, finding sheath to ground faults on cables, inspecting the interior of pipes and ducts, and mapping of buried utilities.

Vivax-Metrotech products are backed up by their worldwide network of trained distributors and service centers bringing the customer local sales, training, and service centers. Learn more at https://www.vivax-metrotech.com/.

About ProStar ® (TSXV:MAPS) (FSE:5D00)

ProStar is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that aids infrastructure and construction companies by providing them with the ability to capture, record, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure such as buried utilities and pipelines; this is all accomplished in real-time through ProStar's patented geospatial intelligence software. The Company offers three products, PointMan Plus, PointMan Pro, and PointMan Enterprise, all of which are designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires knowledge of the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure. By providing real-time access to precise location information, ProStar's solution significantly decreases liabilities and increases productivity during construction and maintenance activities. Current industry practice utilizes paper documents or onsite inspection with a magnetic locate tool and paint or flag markings, both of which have proven inaccurate. With over 35M miles of underground utilities in the US, there have been over half a million utility strikes annually during excavation which have resulted in damaged infrastructure.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers and their dealer networks, including Trimble®, Juniper ® Systems, Bad Elf, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection ®, and Subsite ® Electronics.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 19 issued patents in the United States and Canada, with more pending. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors. The leadership team includes Vasa Dasan, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, Carl Lashua, previous Chief Information Officer of HSBC Canada and Europe, and Matthew Breman, prior Executive for Disney.

For more information about ProStar, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

