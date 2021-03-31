ProStar Poised to Disrupt the Infrastructure Industry with the Release of a Revolutionary Technology

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc ("ProStar®" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, and developer of PointMan®, has announced its newest product release PointMan Pro, the most modern natively cloud and mobile precision mapping solution specifically designed for the infrastructure industry. PointMan Pro is a patented mobile and cloud application that seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure data necessary for the maintenance and management of roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities from a standard mobile device.

The commercial release of PointMan Pro comes after two years in development, a significant allocation of resources, and several months of rigorous beta testing with select trusted testers that included some of the largest construction and Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) firms in North America. ProStar selected firms that specialize in the construction and maintenance of critical infrastructure to implement the new application and provide valuable feedback and requirements in order to replace many current inefficient, antiquated, and fragmented business practices. In addition to the trusted testers, many PointMan Pro's key feature and functionality requirements were provided by government agencies, the world's leading equipment manufacturers, 811 call centers, departments of transportation, lawmakers, and other state and federal agencies.

PointMan Pro eliminates and streamlines outdated workflow processes and legacy equipment to deliver mission critical data in real-time to all field and office personnel. Prior to the release of PointMan Pro, the processes for collecting and sharing data were very onerous, requiring a substantial investment in software, hardware, and dedicated resources. In addition, the data workflows could take days if not weeks, creating significant delays, and hindering the ability to make timely, mission critical, business decisions. These delays are costly and place the public, the worker, and the environment at risk.

"PointMan Pro is an industry game changer as it completely modernizes and streamlines siloed and disparate business practices that have been in existence for decades," said Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. "As of today, it doesn't matter if you are a small surveying firm with only a handful of employees, a municipality in a remote rural area with limited resources, or a Fortune 500 company, PointMan Pro now provides the geospatial world with the most precise, flexible, scalable, and cost-effective enterprise mapping solution. Just like Uber disrupted the transportation industry and Airbnb disrupted the hospitality industry, we have developed a better, faster, and cheaper solution and are now poised to disrupt the entire infrastructure industry."

PointMan Pro was developed leveraging the most modern mobile and cloud development platforms, including Microsoft Xamarin and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in order to achieve seamless systems integration as well as unmatched scalability, flexibility, security, and ease of use. PointMan Pro is accessible from any browser running on a standard laptop or mobile device and supports native applications on iOS and Android. PointMan Pro was developed to be easily adopted and support any sized business or government agency, anywhere in the world, in any currency, and in any language. This means the Company's corporate vision to entirely transform the infrastructure industry by making our precision mapping solutions accessible to anyone and achieve global expansion can now be realized.

"When I joined ProStar, I did so because I was very impressed with what they had created, the clients that had been acquired, the IP, and the opportunity it provided to disrupt an industry that in my opinion, was ripe for disruption," said Vasa Dasan, COO of ProStar. "After significant investment in time and resources, we believe that we have developed a mobile mapping solution that brings this tremendous opportunity to reality."

About ProStar® (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00)

ProStar® is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is natively cloud and mobile and is offered as a Software as a Solution (SaaS). ProStar's solutions seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure data in real-time, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. ProStar's solution has been adopted by some of the largest entities in North America, including Fortune 500 construction firms, subsurface utilities engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks, including Trimble®, Juniper® Systems, Bad Elf, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection®, and Subsite® Electronics.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 19 issued patents in the United States and Canada, with more pending. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure including, buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors. The leadership team includes Vasa Dasan, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, Carl Lashua, previous Chief Information Officer of HSBC Canada and Europe, and Matthew Breman, prior Executive for Disney.

For more information about ProStar, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

Contact

Alex Moore

Investor Relations Support

[email protected]

970-242-4024

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company's future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company's recent Information Circular filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2020 for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE ProStar Corp

Related Links

prostarcorp.com

