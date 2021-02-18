ProStar Welcomes Former CEO and Founder of Virginia 811, Rick Pevarski, to the ProStar Technology Advisory Board

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (ProStar™ or the Company) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) a world leader in precision mapping solutions, has announced that Rick Pevarski, founder and CEO of Virginia Utility Protection Service (VA811) has joined the Technology Advisory Board of ProStar. VA811, which provides the one-call notification services for the Commonwealth of Virginia was founded by Mr. Pevarski in 2001. The center notifies utilities of upcoming excavation work so they can locate and mark the underground facilities to prevent possible damage to underground utility lines in order to prevent injury, property damage, and service outages.

"I am honored to join the ProStar Technology Advisory Board committee," stated Rick Pevarski. "Being part of the Technology Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity as ProStar has developed a world-class product that is critical to the protection of our infrastructure." Mr. Pevarski retired as CEO in 2020.

Before serving as CEO for 20 years of VA811, Pevarski was employed for 17-years at Roanoke Gas Company in Roanoke, Virginia, as Vice-President of Operations & Marketing. While part of the gas industry, Pevarski served on the Board for the South Eastern Gas Association, was a member of the American Gas Association's Gas Piping Technology Committee and served for 17 years on the US DOT Gas Piping Advisory Committee. In 2008, he received the Common Ground Alliance (CGA) Jim Barron Award for his contributions and dedication to the enhancement of underground damage prevention and public safety and later served on the Executive Committee of the CGA Board of Directors.

"To have Rick join our Technology Advisory Board is a huge win for us," stated Page Tucker CEO and Founder of ProStar. "Rick is a recognized and very respected industry leader who has worked with several organizations and agencies to develop underground utility protection efforts on state, national, and international levels. VA811 was often referred to as a model one-call center by operators throughout the US as well as several other countries, including Canada and Australia. Rick will provide unmeasurable knowledge and experience to our Advisory Board and help to guide our future product developments."

About ProStar (TSXV: MAPS)

ProStar specializes in the development of patented mapping software. ProStar's Precision Mapping Solutions are natively cloud and mobile and offered as Software as a Service. ProStar Solutions are designed to improve the business operations and reduce risk of any industry that requires the precise location of infrastructure, including utilities and pipelines. ProStar Solutions enable real-time access to critical location information in the office and out in the field. Knowing the type, precise location, and condition of infrastructure above and below the ground can significantly decrease risks to the public, damages to the environment, and liabilities associated with the construction and maintenance of infrastructure. For more information visit: prostarcorp.com

