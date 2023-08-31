Prostate Conditions Education Council Hosts a Prostate Cancer & Sexual Health + Intimacy Education Event in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC) is proud to announce its upcoming event focused on Prostate Cancer & Sexual Health + Intimacy Education, to be held on Thursday, September 28th, 2023, at 5:00 pm. The event will take place in Memphis, Tennessee and is open to the public. It will be hosted at the Marriott Memphis East, and attendees will enjoy a complimentary dinner as part of the evening's program.

Prostate cancer is a critical health concern for many individuals, and the goal of this event is to provide education and support to those affected by the condition. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be over 6,200 newly diagnosed men with prostate cancer and sadly over 740 men will die of the disease in Tennessee alone. The event will cover a range of topics related to prostate cancer, sexual health, and intimacy, offering valuable insights and information for both patients and their loved ones.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 28th, 2023

Time: 5:00 pm check-in, Dinner 6:00 pm

check-in, Dinner Location: Marriott Memphis East, Memphis, Tennessee

Marriott Memphis East, Speakers: Walter Rayford, PhD, M.D., MBA, Paul Eber M.D ., Joyce Early , BSN, RN, OCN, and Prostate Cancer Ambassador, Euvon J.

The program will feature a comprehensive discussion on FDA-approved treatment options, genomic biomarkers, diagnostic imaging options, and insights into making informed treatment decisions for both early and advanced stages of prostate cancer. In addition to addressing medical aspects, the event will also include a special presentation on sexual health and intimacy after prostate cancer, a crucial and often sensitive aspect of the cancer journey.

This event is a unique opportunity for attendees to gather essential information about general prostate cancer, advanced disease, treatment options, and the impact on quality of life. Whether you are a patient, caregiver, or simply interested in learning more about prostate cancer and its treatment, this event is open to all individuals seeking knowledge and support.

"Every day in Tennessee 13 husbands, fathers, brothers, grandfathers and friends are diagnosed with prostate cancer! We are proud to host patient education events to empower men and their loved ones about their disease. We believe that Knowledge is POWER and this cutting-edge information helps to extend lives and keep families together longer," said Renee Savickas, Vice-President of PCEC.

The event is free to attend, and all participants will receive a complimentary dinner as part of the evening's program. For those seeking to expand their understanding of prostate cancer and its related aspects, this event promises to be an insightful and informative gathering.

Prostate Cancer Statistics

Prostate Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men.

African American men have the highest prostate cancer incident rates in the world.

1 in 8 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

African American Men are twice as likely to be diagnosed and die from the disease.

1 in 5 Veterans will develop PCA in their lifetime.

First Responders are 28 times more likely be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Every 17 minutes an American man finds out he has prostate cancer (PCa).

Over 34,500 men will die of prostate cancer this year in the United States .

. Over 288,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year in the United States .

. 1 in 41 men will die from the disease.

The Average age of diagnosis is 66.

All men's risk of prostate cancer increases with age.

African American men are more than twice as likely to get prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from it.

Family History: Prostate Cancer seems to run in some families, which suggests that in some cases, there may be an inherited or GENETIC FACTOR.

Inherited gene mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, which are linked to Breast and Ovarian Cancers, can also increase Prostate Cancer in some men (especially mutations in BRCA2).

Men with Lynch Syndrome (hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer) caused by inherited genes are at increased risk of developing PCa and other cancers.

Having a FATHER or BROTHER with PCa more than doubles a man's risk of developing the disease. The risk is higher for men who have a BROTHER with the disease). The RISK is much higher with multiple relatives who have had the disease, particularly if their relatives were YOUNG when diagnosed.

Prostate cancer often has no early warning signs or symptoms.

Prostate cancer is nearly 100% survivable when detected in the earliest stages.

Getting tested is the only way to detect prostate cancer in its earliest stages.

There are many new marker and genomic tests available to help determine the aggressiveness of your cancer and help aid in the decision-making process for personalized treatment options.

PSA and DRE exams are not perfect and may have false positive or false negative results. New maker tests help to eliminate this.

Abnormal PSA results do not mean men have prostate cancer. Other testing is required to determine if prostate cancer is present.

About Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC):

PCEC was founded in 1989 and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. A national organization committed to men's health, PCEC is the nation's leading resource for information on prostate health. PCEC is dedicated to saving lives through awareness and the education of men and the women in their lives about prostate cancer prevalence, the importance of early detection, existing and novel diagnostics, and treatment options.

To find FREE Prostate Screenings and Education Events please visit: www.prostateconditions.org

866-4PROST8. To learn about Biomarkers and Genomics in prostate cancer, please visit:

www.prostatemarkers.org

For more information about the event and to RSVP, please visit http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ejx1is21301b9ca7&llr=d6bbvycab

