Prostate Conditions Education Council to Host Educational Event on Prostate Cancer Awareness

MADISON, Wis., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC), an initiative dedicated to promoting awareness and understanding of prostate cancer, is set to host a FREE Father's Day Prostate Cancer Education & Men's Health Testing event on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, at 10:00 am. The event will take place at the Urban League of Greater Madison, located at 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, WI 53713. The event is open to the public and will offer a FREE lunch and men's health testing.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a FREE 7-point men's easy blood screening, including PSA, Testosterone, Cholesterol, Triglycerides, HDL, LDL, and Glucose. Lunch and the latest information about prostate cancer will also be provided. This empowering event aims to educate men about prostate cancer and encourage proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

Prostate cancer is a critical health concern for many individuals, and the goal of this event is to provide education and support to those affected by the condition. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 6,870 newly diagnosed men with prostate cancer, and sadly over 740 men will die of the disease in Wisconsin alone.

The event will feature a comprehensive discussion on FDA-approved treatment options, genomic biomarkers, diagnostic imaging options, and insights into making informed treatment decisions for both early and advanced stages of prostate cancer. In addition to addressing medical aspects, the event will also include a special presentation life after prostate cancer, a crucial and often sensitive aspect of the cancer journey.

"We are proud to host patient education and FREE men's health testing to empower men and their loved ones about prostate disease. We believe that Knowledge is POWER, and this cutting-edge information helps to extend lives and keep families together longer," said Renee Savickas, Vice-President of PCEC.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Location: Urban League of Greater Madison , 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, WI 53713

Urban League of , 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, 53713 Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. : Registration & Men's Health Screening (testing will be available throughout)

Speakers:

Gary Davis , Advocate & Survivor

, Advocate & Survivor Dr. Adrienne Hampton , Primary Care Relationship

, Primary Care Relationship Dr. Matthew Grimes , Life After Prostate Cancer

, Life After Prostate Cancer Dr. Doug McNeel , Prostate Cancer Overview & New Treatments

Visit https://qrco.de/bezkPe to register and learn more about the event.

This Prostate Screening & Education Expo is a valuable opportunity for men in our community to receive important health screenings and gain knowledge about prostate cancer. Media and press are encouraged to attend and cover the event.

About Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC):

PCEC was founded in 1989 and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to men's health. PCEC is the nation's leading resource for information on prostate health, dedicated to saving lives through awareness and education about prostate cancer prevalence, the importance of early detection, existing and novel diagnostics, and treatment options.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cara Clements

Patient Engagement Specialist, PCEC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 501-441-0550

SOURCE Prostate Conditions Education Council