Prostate Oncologist Releases New Book That Explains Why Men Should Keep Their Prostates, Even After A Cancer Diagnosis

Auerbach is a patient at Prostate Oncology Specialists, which was founded by leading prostate oncologist Mark Scholz, MD. "When men receive a prostate cancer diagnosis, often times the immediate reaction is to surgically remove it or attack it with radiation," says Dr. Scholz. "But these radical treatments are not always the best approaches. More often than not they cause unwelcome, irreversible side effects such as incontinence and sexual dysfunction. Studies show that treatment choices based on partial information often lead to regret."

To help men like Auerbach and others who've been diagnosed with prostate cancer discover approaches to treating prostate cancer that allow them to keep their prostates and avoid unpleasant side effects, Dr. Scholz released his second book, The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer.

"Patients struggle to pinpoint correct knowledge amidst a deluge of data overload," says Dr. Scholz. "KEY is an essential antidote for patients facing a huge commercial industry, in which surgery or radiation are often the default options. The fact is that the majority of prostate cancers are slow growing; 91.5% of men living with prostate cancer live a normal life expectancy and die of natural causes, not the cancer. My mission is to get men to keep their prostates, manage the cancer where it's at, and maintain a quality of life that would be compromised with more radical treatment."

Dr. Scholz was co-author of the critically acclaimed, award-winning Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers, A Guide to Personalized Care. While Prostate Snatchers was from a patient's point of view and aimed primarily at newly diagnosed patients, KEY provides detailed medical information, in layman's terms, about each stage of prostate cancer and how to manage it for optimum long-term health. The centerpiece of the book is The Quiz: Finding Your Stage of Blue. This short, self-administered quiz identifies and directs readers to one of five "blue" stages of prostate cancer: Sky, Teal, Azure, Indigo and Royal. Based on the stage, readers are then led to targeted, stage-specific information.

Both Dr. Scholz and Auerbach encourage men to be their own advocates. "I urge men to seek out a doctor who specializes in prostate cancer and arm themselves with as much information as possible," says Auerbach. "They do have time to take it slow, do their research, and keep their prostates."

"Authoritative, honest, practical and user-friendly, Scholz and his world-class expert coauthors provide information invaluable to every man, with or without a current diagnosis. Forewarned is forearmed!" – Donald J. Abrams, MD, Integrative Oncology,

University of California, San Francisco

"Patients and their physicians will appreciate this thorough and innovative book. The book provides a thoughtful guide to support decisions that must be made across all stages of prostate cancer." - Tomasz Beer, MD, FACP, Professor of Medical Oncology, School of Medicine, Oregon Heath & Science University

"This is the definitive reference for prostate cancer patients seeking to understand their disease and its treatment." - Charles "Snuffy" Myers, MD, Visionary Prostate Oncologist

"Key to Prostate Cancer uses patient-friendly language to explain a complex and rapidly changing field." - David Hun, MD, Founder of Medivation

"Prostate cancer is an intricate and challenging problem; KEY provides modern solutions and begins a conversation about immunotherapy, the next generation prostate cancer breakthrough." - Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, Chairman of Nantworks

Mark Scholz, MD, has been treating men with prostate cancer exclusively since 1995. He is board-certified in medical oncology and internal medicine. He is the medical director of Prostate Oncology Specialists, Inc., and the executive director of Prostate Cancer Research Institute. Dr. Scholz authored Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers, A Guide to Personalized Care, and is the founder of Keep Your Prostate, a movement about non-surgical prostate cancer treatments, for men who take charge of their health.

