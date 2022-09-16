Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Size worth USD 4.31 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prosthetic Heart Valves Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.31 billion at a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report of the Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Right Away!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prosthetic Heart Valves Market 2022-2026

All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused on a better way of helping you with decision-making strategies.

Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Berlin Heart GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

Braile Biomedica

Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Cryolife Inc.

Direct Flow Medical Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

JenaValve Technology Inc.

Labcor

Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

LifeNet Health Inc

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

One of the key drivers driving the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market is the increasing prevalence of heart-related disorders. One of the key prosthetic heart valve market trends driving the market growth is the emergence of MRI-conditional heart valves. One of the factors limiting the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market is complications associated with prosthetic heart valve replacement. Buy Sample Report.

Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Split By

Product

Transcatheter heart valves



Tissue heart valves



Mechanical heart valves

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The prosthetic heart valves market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global prosthetic heart valve industry by value?

What will be the size of the global prosthetic heart valve industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global prosthetic heart valve industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global prosthetic heart valves market?

The prosthetic heart valves market research report presents critical information and factual data about the prosthetic heart valves industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the prosthetic heart valve market study.

Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Cryolife Inc., Direct Flow Medical Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., Labcor, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LifeNet Health Inc, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Micro Interventional Devices Inc., MitrAssist Ltd, and NaviGate Cardiac Structures Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Transcatheter heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Transcatheter heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transcatheter heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Transcatheter heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transcatheter heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tissue heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Tissue heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tissue heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Tissue heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tissue heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Mechanical heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Mechanical heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mechanical heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Mechanical heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mechanical heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 90: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 92: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 94: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Exhibit 99: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Cryolife Inc.

Exhibit 102: Cryolife Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Cryolife Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Cryolife Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Cryolife Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Exhibit 106: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Labcor

Exhibit 110: Labcor - Overview



Exhibit 111: Labcor - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Labcor - Key offerings

10.9 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 LivaNova Plc

Exhibit 116: LivaNova Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: LivaNova Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: LivaNova Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: LivaNova Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

