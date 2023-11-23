Prosthetic Joint Infections Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights on 5+ Companies and 5 Drugs

23 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prosthetic joint infections - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Prosthetic joint infections pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
"Prosthetic joint infections- Pipeline Insight, 2023" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Prosthetic joint infections pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Prosthetic joint infections treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Prosthetic joint infections commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Prosthetic joint infections collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Prosthetic joint infections R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Prosthetic joint infections.
Prosthetic joint infections Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Prosthetic joint infections report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Prosthetic joint infections Emerging Drugs
TNP 2092: TenNor Therapeutics
TNP-2092 is a multi-targeting drug conjugate that exerts antibacterial activity by inhibiting three essential targets in bacterial biofilms: RNA polymerase, DNA gyrase and topoisomerase IV. TNP-2092 has demonstrated strong bactericidal activity, a low frequency for the development of resistance, and an excellent safety profile.
The drug is in Phase II clinical developmental studies for the treatment of bacterial infections and skin and soft tissue infections. In January 2020, TenNor Therapeutics received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for TNP-2092 to treat prosthetic joint infections.
PLG0206: Peptilogics
PLG0206 is an intravenous antibiotic derived from the cationic antibiotic peptide (eCAP) platform. PLG0206 works by targeting and disrupting bacterial membranes leading to the death of bacterial cells.
PLG0206 has been granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation and Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designation for the treatment of prosthetic joint infections (PJI). Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of PJI.
Prosthetic joint infections: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Prosthetic joint infections drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Prosthetic joint infections
There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Prosthetic joint infections. The companies which have their Prosthetic joint infections drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, TenNor Therapeutics.
Prosthetic joint infections: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Prosthetic joint infections therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Prosthetic joint infections drugs.
Key Questions Answered
- How many companies are developing Prosthetic joint infections drugs?
- How many Prosthetic joint infections drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Prosthetic joint infections?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Prosthetic joint infections therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Prosthetic joint infections and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Adaptive Phage Therapeutics
- TenNor Therapeutics
- Peptilogics
Key Products
- Bacteriophage
- TNP 2092
- PLG0206
Phases
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Parenteral
- Topical
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Recombinant fusion proteins
- Small molecule
- Monoclonal antibody
- Peptide
- Polymer
- Gene therapy
- Product Type
Prosthetic joint infections Report Insights
- Prosthetic joint infections Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Prosthetic joint infections Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
