Prosthetic Joint Infections Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights on 5+ Companies and 5 Drugs

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prosthetic joint infections - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Prosthetic joint infections pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

"Prosthetic joint infections- Pipeline Insight, 2023" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Prosthetic joint infections pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Prosthetic joint infections treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Prosthetic joint infections commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Prosthetic joint infections collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Prosthetic joint infections R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Prosthetic joint infections.

Prosthetic joint infections Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Prosthetic joint infections report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Prosthetic joint infections Emerging Drugs

TNP 2092: TenNor Therapeutics

TNP-2092 is a multi-targeting drug conjugate that exerts antibacterial activity by inhibiting three essential targets in bacterial biofilms: RNA polymerase, DNA gyrase and topoisomerase IV. TNP-2092 has demonstrated strong bactericidal activity, a low frequency for the development of resistance, and an excellent safety profile.

The drug is in Phase II clinical developmental studies for the treatment of bacterial infections and skin and soft tissue infections. In January 2020, TenNor Therapeutics received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for TNP-2092 to treat prosthetic joint infections.

PLG0206: Peptilogics

PLG0206 is an intravenous antibiotic derived from the cationic antibiotic peptide (eCAP) platform. PLG0206 works by targeting and disrupting bacterial membranes leading to the death of bacterial cells.

PLG0206 has been granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation and Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designation for the treatment of prosthetic joint infections (PJI). Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of PJI.

Prosthetic joint infections: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Prosthetic joint infections drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Prosthetic joint infections

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Prosthetic joint infections. The companies which have their Prosthetic joint infections drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, TenNor Therapeutics.

Prosthetic joint infections: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Prosthetic joint infections therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Prosthetic joint infections drugs.

Key Questions Answered

  • How many companies are developing Prosthetic joint infections drugs?
  • How many Prosthetic joint infections drugs are developed by each company?
  • How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Prosthetic joint infections?
  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Prosthetic joint infections therapeutics?
  • What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
  • What are the clinical studies going on for Prosthetic joint infections and their status?
  • What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

  • Adaptive Phage Therapeutics
  • TenNor Therapeutics
  • Peptilogics

Key Products

  • Bacteriophage
  • TNP 2092
  • PLG0206

Phases

  • Late stage products (Phase III)
  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)
  • Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates
  • Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

  • Oral
  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Parenteral
  • Topical
  • Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

  • Recombinant fusion proteins
  • Small molecule
  • Monoclonal antibody
  • Peptide
  • Polymer
  • Gene therapy
  • Product Type

Prosthetic joint infections Report Insights

  • Prosthetic joint infections Pipeline Analysis
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Unmet Needs
  • Impact of Drugs

Prosthetic joint infections Report Assessment

  • Pipeline Product Profiles
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Pipeline Assessment
  • Inactive drugs assessment
  • Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vdevw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Cloud Marketplaces Research 2023 with Business Strategies of Leading Players - AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Salesforce App Exchange

Global Cloud Marketplaces Research 2023 with Business Strategies of Leading Players - AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Salesforce App Exchange

The "Growth Opportunities for Cloud Marketplaces" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report explores the role of the...
Global OEM Automotive Radar Test Solution Market Trends Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities in Geographic Expansion Via Partnerships, Autonomous Vehicles, and Simulation-Based Edge Case Testing

Global OEM Automotive Radar Test Solution Market Trends Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities in Geographic Expansion Via Partnerships, Autonomous Vehicles, and Simulation-Based Edge Case Testing

The "Automotive Radar Test Solution Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report delves into...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.