Prosthetic Robot Arm Market | $ 342.09 million growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Prosthetic Robot Arm Market Analysis Report by Technology (Microprocessor-based and Myoelectric) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The prosthetic robot arm market is driven by the increase in amputation cases. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the Prosthetic Robot Arm Market.

The number of amputation cases due to diseases such as obesity, diabetes, arthritis, stroke, and vascular ailments is increasing. The loss of an arm can significantly affect the level of autonomy and the capability of performing ADL for people. Vendors offer better control over the prosthesis along with products with improvements in force and grasping capabilities. The demand for prosthetic robot arms increases due to factors such as the increase in the global incidence in developed countries, the growing number of war veterans with traumatic amputations, and the increasing incidence of stroke. Hence, the demand for prosthetic robot arms increases considerably which in turn drives the prosthetic robot arm market during the forecast period.

Major Five Prosthetic Robot Arm Companies:

exiii Inc.

exiii Inc. offers a prosthetic robot arm under the brand name EXOS Hand Unit.

Fillauer LLC

Fillauer LLC offers prosthetic robot arms under the brand names Utah Arm 3, Utah Hybrid Arm Package, TASKA Hand with Low Profile Wrist, TASKA Hand with Quick Disconnect Wrist, and other brands.

Ossur hf.

Ossur hf. offers prosthetic robot arms under the brand names i-Limb Access, i-Limb Quantum, i-Limb Ultra titanium, i-Limb Access titanium, and other brands.

Kinova Inc.

Kinova Inc. offers a prosthetic robot arm under the brand name Kinova Jaco Assistive Robotic Arm.

Mobius Bionics LLC

Mobius Bionics LLC offers a prosthetic robot arm under the brand name, the LUKE arm.

Prosthetic Robot Arm Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Microprocessor-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Myoelectric - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Prosthetic Robot Arm Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Global Arc Welding Robots Market- The arc welding robots market is segmented by product (consumable method and non-consumable method) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry- The industrial robots market size in the automotive industry is segmented by application (material handling, assembly line, welding, painting and dispensing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

