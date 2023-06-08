Prosthetic robot arm market size to grow by USD 493.52 million from 2022 to 2027: The increase in amputation cases will boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global prosthetic robot arm market size is estimated to increase by USD 493.52 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of over 13.21%. One of the key factors driving the prosthetic robot arm market is the increase in amputation cases. The loss of an arm can significantly affect the level of autonomy and the capability of performing ADL for people, and therefore, the forecast period is expected to witness the emergence of vendors that offer better control over the prosthesis along with products with improvements in force or tactile feedback and grasping capabilities. Apart from these, there is also expected to be an increase in the number of amputation cases due to diseases such as obesity, diabetes, arthritis, stroke, and vascular ailments. The forecast period will see a surge in demand owing to the increase in the global incidence in developed countries, along with the growing number of war veterans with traumatic amputations. Also, there is expected to be a considerable increase in demand for prosthetic robot arms due to the increasing incidence of stroke. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market 2023-2027

Prosthetic robot arm market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global prosthetic robot arm market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global prosthetic robot arm market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

To unlock the detailed information on the customer landscape -, request a sample now!

Prosthetic robot arm market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

The global prosthetic robot arm market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer prosthetic robot arms in the market are Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc., Aether Biomedical sp. z o.o., Bionic Hope Pvt. Ltd., BrainCo Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., COVVI, exiii Inc., HDT Global, Makers Hive Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Mobius Bionics LLC, Open Bionics Ltd., Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Shadow Robot Co., Steeper Inc., TASKA Prosthetics, Unlimited Tomorrow, and Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. and others.

The market is characterized by the presence of several well-established manufacturers. The market is fragmented. Competition among providers is fierce in terms of product features, pricing, customized solutions and services. Over the years, incumbents have focused on upselling their products through geographic expansion, increased production capacity, and upgrades. To gain a competitive edge in a highly competitive environment, vendors are committed to innovation in customer service, support and training. Product innovation is expected to intensify the competitive environment in the focus market during the forecast period, thus leading the leading players to step up their strategies to maintain their market share.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc. : The company offers prosthetic robot arm solutions and provides comprehensive, upper limb focused prosthetic rehabilitation care to amputees and those with congenital limb differences.

The company offers prosthetic robot arm solutions and provides comprehensive, upper limb focused prosthetic rehabilitation care to amputees and those with congenital limb differences. Aether Biomedical sp. z o.o. : The company offers prosthetic robot arm solutions such as Zeus Bionic Hand for all.

The company offers prosthetic robot arm solutions such as Zeus Bionic Hand for all. BrainCo Inc. : The company offers prosthetic robot arm solutions such as BrainCo Dexus Prosthetic Hand, BrainRobotics Hand.

The company offers prosthetic robot arm solutions such as BrainCo Dexus Prosthetic Hand, BrainRobotics Hand. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (hospitals, household, and clinics and ambulatory surgical centers), technology (microprocessor-based and myoelectric), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The hospitals segment will account for a major share of the market growth. The need for prosthetic robot arm in hospitals around the globe has increased as a result of the rising number of limb amputations caused by trauma, diabetes, and other medical disorders. To better serve amputees, major industry participants are concentrating on extending their reach in hospital settings. Owing to such trends and initiatives, the demand for Prosthetic robot arms from the hospital application segment is expected to increase and hence drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global prosthetic robot arm market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global prosthetic robot arm market.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth by 2027. The US is expected to be the major contributor of revenue to the market in focus in North America . The implementation of the Affordable Care Act is rapidly changing the business environment for medical robots and bionics in the country. The aim of healthcare reform is to reduce costs, enhance access to medical treatment, and improve the quality of healthcare. Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative technologies to provide effective rehabilitation to amputees. Similarly, manufacturers are establishing direct sales channels for end-users, such as hospitals and surgical centers. They also provide value-added customer services to increase their customer base. The Government of the US is also investing in technologically advanced prosthetic limbs for soldiers and veterans, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - Another key factor driving the prosthetic robot arm market growth is the adoption of innovative business models. The forecast period will see more vendors opting for the Robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) business model, in which service robots are rented or leased to end-users on a monthly or hourly basis, along with upgradation, maintenance, and other basic services. The RaaS model is expected to be leveraged by research institutes that conduct research on prosthetics. Similarly, the another innovative business model is open-source business model. The global prosthetic robot arm market will also see vendors increasingly opting for the open-source business model, as monetizing niche products such as prosthetic robot arms is challenging. Being open source ensures that more makers from across the world are aware of the product. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high cost of equipment is one of the key challenges hindering the prosthetic robot arm market growth. The adoption of robotic systems is common in developed countries of the Americas and Europe. However, patients in developing and emerging economies are reluctant to choose prosthetic robot arms. Advances in medical robotic systems have increased the cost of these devices and made treatments unaffordable for most patients in developing countries. Thus, people incur high capital and recurring costs, which restrict their accessibility to hospitals that are well-established or perform many treatment procedures. All these costs hamper the demand for prosthetic robot arms in emerging markets.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Prosthetic Robot Arm Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Prosthetic Robot Arm Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Prosthetic Robot Arm Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Prosthetic Robot Arm Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Prosthetic Robot Arm Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The robotic prosthetics market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 68.11 million. This robotic prosthetics market report in the US extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (orthotic and prosthetic clinics, hospitals, and specialty orthopedic centers) and product (lower limb robotic prosthetics and upper limb robotic prosthetics). The increasing demand for customized prosthetics is notably driving the US Robotic Prosthetics Market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 68.11 million. This robotic prosthetics market report in the US extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (orthotic and prosthetic clinics, hospitals, and specialty orthopedic centers) and product (lower limb robotic prosthetics and upper limb robotic prosthetics). The increasing demand for customized prosthetics is notably driving the US Robotic Prosthetics Market growth. The prosthetics and orthotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,944.61 million. This prosthetics and orthotics market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (orthotics and prosthetics), end-user (clinics, hospitals, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). Advances in prosthetic and orthotic technologies are notably driving market growth.

Prosthetic Robot Arm Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 493.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc., Aether Biomedical sp. z o.o., Bionic Hope Pvt. Ltd., BrainCo Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., COVVI, exiii Inc., HDT Global, Makers Hive Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Mobius Bionics LLC, Open Bionics Ltd., Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Shadow Robot Co., Steeper Inc., TASKA Prosthetics, Unlimited Tomorrow, and Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global prosthetic robot arm market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global prosthetic robot arm market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Clinics and ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Clinics and ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Clinics and ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Clinics and ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Clinics and ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Microprocessor-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Microprocessor-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Microprocessor-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Microprocessor-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Microprocessor-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Myoelectric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Myoelectric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Myoelectric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Myoelectric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Myoelectric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc.

Exhibit 115: Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Aether Biomedical sp. z o.o.

Exhibit 118: Aether Biomedical sp. z o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Aether Biomedical sp. z o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Aether Biomedical sp. z o.o. - Key offerings

12.5 BrainCo Inc.

Exhibit 121: BrainCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: BrainCo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: BrainCo Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 124: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 exiii Inc.

Exhibit 129: exiii Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: exiii Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: exiii Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 HDT Global

Exhibit 132: HDT Global - Overview



Exhibit 133: HDT Global - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: HDT Global - Key offerings

12.9 Makers Hive Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Makers Hive Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Makers Hive Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Makers Hive Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Mobius Bionics LLC

Exhibit 138: Mobius Bionics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: Mobius Bionics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Mobius Bionics LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Open Bionics Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Open Bionics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Open Bionics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Open Bionics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Ossur hf

Exhibit 144: Ossur hf - Overview



Exhibit 145: Ossur hf - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Ossur hf - Key news



Exhibit 147: Ossur hf - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Ossur hf - Segment focus

12.13 Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 149: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 150: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

12.14 Shadow Robot Co.

Exhibit 152: Shadow Robot Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Shadow Robot Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Shadow Robot Co. - Key offerings

12.15 Steeper Inc.

Exhibit 155: Steeper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Steeper Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Steeper Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 TASKA Prosthetics

Exhibit 158: TASKA Prosthetics - Overview



Exhibit 159: TASKA Prosthetics - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: TASKA Prosthetics - Key offerings

12.17 Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio