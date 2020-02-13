ProsToYou Tennis Partners with Mitchell Frank Tennis to launch new High Performance Junior Program in McLean, VA

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProsToYou Tennis (PTY) is excited to announce a partnership with Mitchell Frank Tennis. As a part of the partnership, Mitchell Frank Tennis will implement a new junior high performance program at McLean Swim & Tennis Association in McLean, VA. "We are excited to partner with Mitchell Frank to bring the highest quality of junior coaching to our program. This will allow PTY to have a complete junior developmental pathway from players who never played before to players who are ready to take their game to the elite level," said Marco Impeduglia, Founder & Executive Director of ProsToYou Tennis.

This invitation only high performance junior program will be offered for Spring Break Camp (April 6-10), Spring Group Clinics (April 19-June 7) and weekly Summer Camps (June 15-August 24). The program will be focused on improving players technical skills, understanding of strategy and tactics, developing mental toughness, fitness, and taking ownership of their own games.

"We are thrilled to be part of the ProsToYou Tennis family. It was a no-brainer to partner with Marco and his team to bring a high performance junior program in McLean, VA," said Mitchell Frank, Founder of Mitchell Frank Tennis.

Mitchell Frank has experience at every level, including competing in all the grand slams as a junior and the men's US Open twice as a pro. In addition, he is one of the most decorated tennis players in NCAA history winning six National Championships and having been ranked #1 in the country as a Freshman. Mitchell provided the clinching point in all three of the team National titles UVA won during his time in Charlottesville.

For more information on the Mitchell Frank Spring Break Camp (April 6-10): https://www.prostoyou.com/mitchell-frank-tennis-hp-junior-program

For more information on the Mitchell Frank Spring Group Clinic Program (April 19-June 7): https://www.prostoyou.com/spring-group-clinic-session

For more information on the weekly Mitchell Frank Summer Camps (June 15-August 21): https://www.prostoyou.com/summer-camps

Contact: Marco Impeduglia, 301-943-1678

SOURCE ProsToYou Tennis

