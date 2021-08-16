ProSupps HYDE Signs UFC Welter Weight Champion, Kamaru "Nigerian Nightmare" Usman, to Multi-Year Contract

"When the most dangerous man on the planet comes to you and asks you to design a training formula for his upcoming events, you don't blink twice before you say "YES," Founder and Owner, T.J. Humphreys jokes. "ProSupps' DNA is and has always been delivering the highest level of tested and clean performance products to the professional sports networks; partnering with Kamaru to develop a formula that not only checks all of the boxes for him but for many other professional athletes seeking top-shelf performance, was a welcomed opportunity."

Additionally, ProSupps and Usman have executed a partnership with health and wellness retail giant, GNC. This partnership brings together innovative leaders in health and fitness to provide trusted performance products and includes exclusive distribution rights, exclusive marketing content, as well as VIP experiences for GNC franchisees, employees and GNC customers. The product will be available online and in stores on or around Halloween.

Global Brand, GNC, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome an athlete of Kamaru Usman's caliber to the GNC family alongside ProSupps. He has an unbridled competitive spirit and a dedication to living well that can inspire all of us. His skill and commitment have propelled him from All-American honors and wrestling in college to professionally and now, as UFC's welterweight champion— ranked the best fighter in the world. We are excited to work with him to debut a new performance product that we know will resonate with our customers, given the long-term success of GNC's partnership with HYDE."

"ProSupps is a brand that I have had an eye on for a while," explains Usman, "A few guys in the MMA organization have worked closely with this brand. ProSupps aligns perfectly with my vision of performance; they deliver 100% tested, highest quality sports nutrition built for the professional athlete. After meeting with their team, I couldn't be more excited."

About GNC Holdings, LLC

GNC Holdings, LLC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, live long, and live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

For more information about GNC and its commitment to high quality science-based products and innovation, please visit www.gnc.com.

About ProSupps LLC

ProSupps is a leading manufacturer of sports nutrition products built for performance athletes. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, ProSupps products are sold in key retailers such as GNC, Walmart, Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger among others. ProSupps HYDE ™ is a leading pre workout powder product that features the Informed Choice, banned substance free designation, formulated for professional athletes across many sports organizations.

For further communication, please visit www.prosupps.com or contact Priscila Prunella, VP of Marketing, at [email protected]

