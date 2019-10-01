Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstracts at the UEG Week 2019 Meeting and the ACG 2019 Annual Scientific Meeting

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) today announced that abstracts providing data from the PN-943 and PTG-200 clinical programs have been accepted for poster presentations at upcoming scientific conferences. Details are as follows:

UEG Week 2019

Poster Session: IBD II

Presentation: PTG-200 Phase 1 Data (P1092)

Date and Time: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CEST

Location: Poster Exhibition Hall 7, Fira de Barcelona - Gran Via Venue, Barcelona, Spain

American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting

Presentation: PN-943 Phase 1 Data (P1375)

Date and Time: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. CDT

Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio

Presentation: PTG-200 Phase 1 Data (P1396)

Date and Time: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. CDT

Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based drugs to transform existing treatment paradigms for patients with significant unmet medical needs. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for the treatment of iron overload anemia and related rare blood diseases. PTG-300 is currently in a global Phase 2 study in beta-thalassemia. PTG-200 is an oral, gut-restricted interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in clinical development for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech for the clinical development of PTG-200 and a Phase 2 study in Crohn's disease is expected in fourth quarter of 2019. PN-943 is an oral, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in clinical development for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial intended indication.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

