Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference

Presentation Title: Oral delivery of peptides with dual mu/delta opioid receptor agonist activities are superior to eluxadoline in preclinical models of IBS-D

Date and Time: Saturday, June 2 from 5:00 PM to 5:15 PM ET

Session: Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome - New Advances

Location: Washington Convention Center, Room 140

Presenting author: Larry Mattheakis, Vice President of Biology, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

DDW, the world's largest gathering of physicians, researchers and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery, is being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. June 2-5, 2018.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based drugs to transform existing treatment paradigms for patients with significant unmet medical needs. PTG-100 is an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin antagonist peptide that is under evaluation for potential treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). The company's interleukin-23 receptor antagonist peptide, PTG-200, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers to support a Phase 2 study in patients with Crohn's disease. The IL-12/23 pathway blockade is an approach that has been validated through an FDA-approved injectable antibody drug. The company has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech for the clinical development of PTG-200. Protagonist has also applied its innovative peptide platform outside of the GI disease areas and is developing an injectable hepcidin mimetic, PTG-300, for the potential treatment of anemia related to rare blood diseases with an initial focus on beta-thalassemia. The company has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with PTG-300, which established pharmacodynamic-based clinical proof-of-concept in normal healthy volunteers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to PTG-300 for beta-thalassemia.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California, with pre-clinical and clinical staff in California and discovery operations in both California and Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

