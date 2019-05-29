Protagonist Therapeutics Appoints Don Kalkofen as Chief Financial Officer

NEWARK, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX) today announced the appointment of Don Kalkofen as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kalkofen brings over 29 years of finance and corporate management experience to the company.

"Mr. Kalkofen brings a broad range of experience with corporate management and financial oversight to Protagonist," commented Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., Protagonist President and Chief Executive Officer. "With deep leadership experience working with public companies and a strong history of success in both in-house and consulting roles, we are pleased to have Mr. Kalkofen join the company as we continue to strengthen our foundation for long term growth. Mr. Kalkofen has demonstrated expertise in key areas of finance including international intellectual property transactions, tax credits, revenue recognition and potential financings in his recent advisory work with Protagonist. We look forward to benefiting from the skills and efficiencies that he will bring to the company as an integral member of the senior executive team."

Prior to joining the Protagonist Therapeutics team, Mr. Kalkofen served in an advisory role as Senior Advisor, Finance, to the Company. Mr. Kalkofen's experience includes over fifteen years as a Chief Financial Officer in both public and private companies. Mr. Kalkofen has had an extensive consulting career and held positions including the Chief Financial Officer at App Annie; Assistant Controller at Align Technology; Vice President of Finance at Simplifier Corporation and Chief Financial Officer of Innovative Bank. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kalkofen served as the Chief Financial Officer for West Coast Bancorp, Pinnacle Bank and DecisionPoint Applications. He started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, received his B.A. in accounting from Washington State University, and is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Global Management Accountant.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based drugs to transform existing treatment paradigms for patients with significant unmet medical needs. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic for the potential treatment of anemia and iron overload related rare blood diseases with an initial focus on beta-thalassemia. PTG-200 is an oral, gut-restricted interleukin-23 receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech for the clinical development of PTG-200. PN-943 is an oral, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California, with pre-clinical and clinical staff in California and discovery operations in both California and Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

