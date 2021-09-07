Protagonist Therapeutics Appoints Scott Plevy, M.D., Executive Vice President and Therapeutic Head, Gastroenterology

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of Scott Plevy, M.D., to the role of Executive Vice President and Therapeutic Head, Gastroenterology. Dr. Plevy will oversee clinical operations and development of Protagonist's ongoing and future programs in gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, including PN-943, an investigational drug candidate currently in a Phase 2 study in ulcerative colitis.

"Scott is a global thought leader whose translational and clinical research in gastroenterology and immunology has contributed significantly to the development of drugs for gastrointestinal diseases," said Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., Protagonist's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are delighted to have someone of Scott's caliber join our team. His widely recognized expertise in gastrointestinal diseases, and his diverse experience spanning academia, large pharma, and biotech, will further enhance our capabilities as we advance our programs in immunologic diseases."

"I am excited to join Protagonist at this important moment, building on the impressive progress the team has already made to date," said Dr. Plevy. "Protagonist's portfolio has the potential to address important unmet medical needs across various aspects and types of gastrointestinal disease. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to create meaningful change in how these diseases are treated."

Dr. Plevy is a gastroenterologist and molecular immunologist who most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer at Senda Biosciences. He previously held the role of Chief Scientific Officer at Synlogic Therapeutics, and also served as Vice President, Immunology Research and Development at Janssen Pharmaceuticals, where he contributed to the discovery, development, launch and label expansion of several important drugs, including Stelara®. Since the start of his career, Dr. Plevy has published over 110 peer-reviewed scientific papers in areas including novel immunologic interventions in inflammatory bowel disease and other immunologic disorders. He has completed multiple early-phase clinical trials where he served as the lead investigator. Dr. Plevy earned B.A. and M.D. degrees from Columbia University. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based investigational new chemical entities in different stages of development, all derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform.

Protagonist's pipeline includes rusfertide (PTG-300), an investigational, injectable hepcidin mimetic currently in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera (PV), a Phase 2 study in PV subjects with high hematocrit levels, and a Phase 2 study for hereditary hemochromatosis. Based on the feedback provided by the FDA and EU regulatory authorities, the Company plans to initiate a single, global Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once weekly, subcutaneously self-administered dose of rusfertide.

The Company is also evaluating an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide (PN-943) currently in a Phase 2 study in adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company is targeting ulcerative colitis as the initial indication.

The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the development of oral peptide IL-23 receptor antagonists. Compounds included in this agreement are PTG-200, PN-235 and PN-232. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. PN-235 and PN-232, both second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates, are currently in Phase 1 studies.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit www.protagonist-inc.com.

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.protagonist-inc.com

