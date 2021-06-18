Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of $132.2 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NEWARK, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,503,311 shares of its common stock, including 456,953 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters' exercise in full of their "green shoe" option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $37.75 per share. Aggregate gross proceeds to Protagonist from the offering were approximately $132.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities LLC and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as co-lead managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 10, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC (Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022; telephone: 877-821-7388; email: [email protected]); or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

