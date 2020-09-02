Protagonist Therapeutics to Host PTG-300 Opportunity Update Webinar

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) today announced it will host a "PTG-300 Opportunity Update" webinar on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT. The event will feature presentations on clinical needs in polycythemia vera and market research on the potential opportunity for PTG-300. Members of the Protagonist leadership team, as well as the following leading key opinion leaders and PTG-300 study investigators, will present and participate in the webinar event.

Ronald Hoffman, M.D.

Director of the Myeloproliferative Diseases Program

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Srdan Verstovsek, M.D, Ph.D.

Director, Hanns A. Pielenz Clinical Research Center for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

MD Anderson Cancer Center

The webinar can be accessed at the link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1365062&tp_key=8c8575804b or by visiting the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com/. The webinar will be archived and made available following the event.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms for patients. The Company currently has three clinical-stage assets. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with Crohn's disease as the initial indication. The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the development of PTG-200. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.protagonist-inc.com

