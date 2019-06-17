Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the BMO 2019 Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) today announced that David Liu, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development, will provide a corporate overview at the BMO 2019 Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference in New York.

Presentation details:

Event: BMO 2019 Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Time: 3:40 p.m. EDT

A live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors page of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based drugs to transform existing treatment paradigms for patients with significant unmet medical needs. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for the treatment of anemia and iron overload related rare blood diseases. PTG-300 is currently in a global Phase 2 study in beta-thalassemia. PTG-200 is an oral, gut-restricted interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech for the clinical development of PTG-200 and a Phase 2 study in Crohn's disease is expected. PN-943, currently in a Phase 1 study, is an oral, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

