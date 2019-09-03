Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 2019 Annual Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 2019 Annual Healthcare Conference in New York.

Presentation details:



Event: H.C. Wainwright & Co. 2019 Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Time: 9:10 a.m. EDT

A live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors page of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based drugs to transform existing treatment paradigms for patients with significant unmet medical needs. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for the treatment of iron overload anemia and related rare blood diseases. PTG-300 is currently in a global Phase 2 study in beta-thalassemia. PTG-200 is an oral, gut-restricted interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in clinical development for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech for the clinical development of PTG-200 and a Phase 2 study in Crohn's disease is expected in fourth quarter of 2019. PN-943 is an oral, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in clinical development for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial intended indication.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

