Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming healthcare investor conferences in New York.

Presentation details:

Event: Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Time: 2:25 p.m. EST



Event: Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, Dec. 5

Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

Live and archived audio webcasts of the Stifel and Piper presentations can be accessed by visiting the Investors page of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based drugs to transform existing treatment paradigms for patients with significant unmet medical needs. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for the potential treatment of iron overload anemia and related rare blood diseases including beta-thalassemia and polycythemia vera. PTG-200 is an oral, gut-restricted interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in Phase 2 clinical development for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with Crohn's disease as the initial indication. The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech for the clinical development of PTG-200. PN-943 is an oral, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in clinical development for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with a Phase 2 ulcerative colitis study expected to commence in the first half of 2020.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

