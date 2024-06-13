Protalix BioTherapeutics to Host In-Person Investor Day to Discuss Current Treatment Landscapes and Clinical Results for Fabry Disease and Uncontrolled Gout

Event will take place on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in New York

CARMIEL, Israel, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell based protein expression system, today announced that it will host an in-person investor day at the Lotte Palace New York Hotel in New York on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The investor day will feature presentations by the following key opinion leaders:

Aleš Linhart, DSc, FESC (Charles University, Prague ), who will discuss the treatment landscape for Fabry disease and perspectives on Elfabrio ® (pegunigalsidase alfa), a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant α-Galactosidase-A enzyme approved for adult patients with Fabry disease.

), who will discuss the treatment landscape for Fabry disease and perspectives on Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa), a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant α-Galactosidase-A enzyme approved for adult patients with Fabry disease. Naomi Schlesinger , MD ( University of Utah ), who will discuss the current treatment landscape for uncontrolled gout and top-line results from the First-in-Human Phase I single ascending dose clinical trial of PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase.

In addition, the event will include a corporate overview and strategy presentation by Dror Bashan, Protalix's President and Chief Executive Officer.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here .

About Aleš Linhart, DSc, FESC

Aleš Linhart, DSc, FESC is currently heading the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine of the First Medical Faculty and General University in Prague, Czech Republic and serves as vice-dean for international affairs of the First Faculty of Medicine of Charles University in Prague. He obtained his MD degree at Charles University in Prague, received his training in cardiology and vascular medicine at General University Hospital in Prague and Broussais Hospital in Paris, France. In 2004 he was appointed professor at Charles University in Prague. His research focuses mainly on Fabry disease, metabolic cardiomyopathies, noninvasive cardiac imaging, and atherosclerosis. He is member of several scientific societies, namely Czech and European Society of Cardiology (ESC). He served as the chairman of the Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases of the ESC and is the immediate past president of the Czech Society of Cardiology. He authored or co-authored more than 450 scientific peer-reviewed papers, 85 book chapters, and three monographs.

About Naomi Schlesinger, MD

Naomi Schlesinger, MD is the Harold J, Ardella T, and Helen T Stevenson Presidential Endowed Chair of Rheumatology, Professor and Chief Division of Rheumatology, Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT. She is a previous Chief of the Division of Rheumatology at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Director of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Gout Center. Dr. Schlesinger is a previous President of the NJ Rheumatology Association and current President of the Utah Rheumatology Association and was the recipient of the 2015 Rheumatologist of The Year award by the Arthritis Foundation - NJ Chapter.

Dr. Schlesinger is a noted authority in the field of gout, having published many papers regarding the diagnosis, treatment, and better understanding of the pathogenesis of gout. Dr. Schlesinger's research has won recognition, including the work titled: Efficacy of canakinumab (ACZ885), a fully human anti-Interleukin (IL)-1beta monoclonal antibody, in the prevention of flares in gout patients initiating allopurinol therapy, which was selected as one of the five highest-ranking abstracts that will likely shape our treatment paradigms for years to come in the 2010 ACR/ ARHP Annual Scientific Meeting and the work titled: Erectile dysfunction is common among gout patients, which was selected (one of 13) for inclusion in the official 2014 EULAR Press Conference from over 4000 abstracts. Other pioneering work includes the treatment of gout flares with topical ice, seasonality of gout, diagnosing gout using ultrasound, understanding the pathogenesis of bone erosions in gout, and the importance of anti-inflammatory treatment in gout.

Dr. Schlesinger serves as the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) abstract Co-Chair on metabolic and crystal arthropathies, a member of the ACR Global Engagement Special Committee (GESC), and a member of the ACR Annual Meeting Planning Committee (AMPC). She is a Co-Director of the International Gout and Hyperuricemia Center, Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China. She serves as a consultant to pharmaceutical companies in the field of gout.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's second product, Elfabrio®, was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in May 2023.

Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio. Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others.

