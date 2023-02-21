Protalix BioTherapeutics to Participate in the 19th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2023

CARMIEL, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:PLX) (TASE:PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that it will participating in the 19th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2023, taking place February 22–26, 2023 at the Hilton Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

The Company will be hosting an informational booth at the symposium. Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, the Company's commercialization partner for PRX–102 (pegunigalsidase alfa), will also be participating in the symposium, hosting a number of oral and poster presentations, and a satellite symposium, regarding, among other topics, PRX–102 and Fabry disease. Information regarding Chiesi's participation is available in Chiesi's press release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chiesi-global-rare-diseases-to-present-at-the-19th-annual-worldsymposium-research-meeting-301747695.html. PRX–102 is a purposefully-designed, long-acting recombinant, PEGylated, cross–linked α–galactosidase–A investigational product candidate under development for the potential treatment of Fabry disease.

The Company will make Chiesi's PRX–102 presentations and related abstracts on its website under the Presentation tab in the Investors section: https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/presentations.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified stabilized version of the recombinant human α–Galactosidase–A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of severe gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

