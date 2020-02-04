Protalix BioTherapeutics to Participate in the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference and the Noble Capital Markets' 16th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference

CARMIEL, Israel, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that it will attend and present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place February 10-11, 2020 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. The Company also announced that it will attend and present at the Noble Capital Markets' 16th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference taking place February 16-18, 2020 at the Flagship Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Dror Bashan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to give a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM ET, and will be available to participate in one-on-one partnering meetings with registered investors and other conference attendees. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/w8yjjbk. Following the conference, an archived version of the webcast will be available under the Event Calendar tab in the Investors section of the Company's website.

Mr. Bashan is also scheduled to give a corporate presentation at the Noble Capital Markets' Small & Microcap Investor Conference on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET, and will be available to participate in one-on-one partnering meetings with other conference attendees. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/rzk4otk. Following the conference, an archived version of the webcast will be available under the Event Calendar tab in the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary, potentially clinically superior versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102), a modified version of the recombinant human α-Galactosidase-A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered anti-inflammatory treatment; alidornase alfa (PRX-110) for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

