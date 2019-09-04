Protalus™ Pledges To Donate Insoles to First Responders During September Appreciation Month

"The duties of first responders go unnoticed until the moment arrives for them to protect and serve," said Chris Buck, Protalus Chief Executive Officer. "Having donated over 3,000 pairs of insoles in and around Portland to First Responders throughout the years, we discovered a need to give back. These Americans are on their feet every day, supporting our local communities."

Approximately 55 percent of firefighters in the United States are volunteers and one-third of the states rely on volunteer EMS agencies for 911 response and transport. Wages for many of the nation's First Responders are low on average and access to essential equipment is typically lacking. While shoe insoles may not be the first thing on the list of must-have purchases, long shifts in heavy-duty work boots can cause fatigue and discomfort. The physical demands of their responsibilities deserve support, alignment, and comfort.

For every customer insole purchase, a pair will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis for verified First Responders. First Responders and Military Personnel are encouraged to sign up at Protalus.com/first-responder to request a pair of insoles and get more information.

Giving back to American hometowns is important to Protalus. First Responders are the heartbeat of our local communities. "We hope that the public will respond and be as passionate about supporting First Responders as we are."

About Protalus

Protalus is a shoe insole company focused on healthy movement and general wellness. Protalus currently offers six distinct insole models, for use in most shoe styles from running to dress and everything in between, even heels. Visit Protalus.com.

