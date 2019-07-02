proteanTecs Appoints New VP Worldwide Sales to Support the Company's Rapid Growth

HAIFA, Israel, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, an innovative startup set to revolutionize quality and reliability of electronics, announced today the addition of Keith Morton as VP Worldwide Sales. In this position, Mr. Morton's responsibilities encompass global sales leadership and acceleration of proteanTecs' business growth and traction across multiple industries. He brings over 25 years of sales management experience in the semiconductor and electronics industries.

Mr. Morton was most recently Vice President, Semiconductor Sales at ANSYS, Inc. with responsibility for the worldwide semiconductor business, selling the entire multi-physics toolset for semiconductor reliability, quality, and safety. Prior to joining ANSYS, he held senior sales positions at several EDA software companies, including Magma Design Automation, Synopsys, and EPIC Design. His experience includes successful startups and large public companies. Mr. Morton holds a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri - Rolla.

"Following the successful series B funding earlier this year and our commitment to driving long-term business growth, we are delighted to have Keith Morton join our executive leadership," commented Shai Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of proteanTecs. "Keith's extensive semiconductor background will be a valuable asset as our company continues to accelerate its growth. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

When asked about his decision to join the proteanTecs leadership, Keith Morton, newly appointed VP Worldwide Sales, said: "This is an exciting time to join the team. After learning about the company's game changing approach to failure prediction in electronics, I feel proteanTecs and its solutions are uniquely positioned to support an industry undergoing a "perfect storm" of reliability challenges, ready for a data-centric revolution. Our mission will be one of continual innovation to meet our clients' increasing and complex needs."

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by embedded Agents, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017 and led by seasoned industry veterans, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey and San Francisco. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

