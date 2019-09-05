proteanTecs Expands Global Operations With New Commercial, Research and Development Facilities

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, an innovative startup set to revolutionize quality and reliability of electronics, announced today the expansion of its global presence with two new offices in the US, on both the West and East Coasts, and larger facilities for its corporate headquarters in Israel.

proteanTecs New Global Headquarters

The company has relocated its headquarters to a new larger office space in Haifa, Israel, housing a multi-disciplinary team of industry leading software engineers, tool developers, chip designers and data scientists. In addition, two new US offices in Mountain View, CA and Bridgewater, NJ will support the US market commercial growth and facilitate customer support efforts.



"In order to support the company's rapid development and address the growing industry-wide need for scale, proteanTecs is expanding on several fronts", commented Shai Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of proteanTecs. "We are proud to spearhead a new approach which provides intrinsic visibility into electronics, from design to use. Having offices on both coasts of the US facilitates our business growth and demonstrates our continued commitment to support our customers, while expanding the Israeli base will accelerate our R&D achievements."

The global expansion is the result of the company's growth, as it develops to meet the rising demand for embedded predictive solutions.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by chip-embedded Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey and California. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

Press Contact:

Tamar Naishlos,

Media Relations

tamarn@proteanTecs.com

SOURCE proteanTecs

Related Links

http://www.proteantecs.com/

