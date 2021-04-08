proteanTecs Joins the Open Compute Project (OCP), and Introduces First-Ever UCT Monitoring System for Field-Deployed Electronics

HAIFA, ISRAEL , April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading provider of health and performance monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, announced today that it has joined the Open Compute Project (OCP) as a Community Member. The OCP Foundation, launched by Facebook in 2011, is a collaborative community whose mission is to innovate hardware technology and efficiently support the growing demands on datacenter IT infrastructure.

Acceleration of cloud and edge computing, AI and as-a-service solutions are driving massive growth in the datacenter market. As a result, new challenges related to higher-power workloads, HW interoperability and maintenance arise. proteanTecs' deep data monitoring solutions deliver end-to-end visibility, providing significant power, performance and cost efficiencies. Based on UCT™ (Universal Chip Telemetry), datacenter operators can track system health, in mission-mode, while drawing on historical data from production, to prevent failures and ensure continuous service availability.

"The OCP is taking a whole new approach to cloud-scale computing," said Uzi Baruch, CSO at proteanTecs. "They recently shared their mission for HW fault diagnostics, stating high replacement rates, long mitigation cycles and gaps in telemetry solutions as key challenges. What we are doing falls directly in line with that. Enabling datacenters to transition to a predictive strategy will allow them to maximize dollar per GHz, detect early failures, optimize compute performance, and provide instantaneous visibility into hardware faults."

Serving customers across several mission-critical sectors, including Datacenter, Automotive and Communications, proteanTecs is rapidly expanding into a wide range of cutting-edge designs. The company's solutions are embedded in various types of systems, spanning AI, HPC, networking and storage applications.

"We are working closely with hyperscalers, semiconductor companies and system integrators to rapidly increase scalability in the cloud", added Baruch. "Joining the OCP will allow us to better tailor our roadmap to industry needs and provide our expertise for next-generation infrastructure."

About OCP

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated by Facebook in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

