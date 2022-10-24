proteanTecs to Discuss the Future of Physical Assurance and Supply Chain Security at IEEE PAINE Conference

For aeronautics and defense, military, government, and critical infrastructure applications, proteanTecs' unique deep data analytics solutions enable a zero trust supply chain with secure lifetime operation and counterfeit detection and prevention. proteanTecs' Supply Chain Security module calculates and assigns a unique IC signature, providing authentication and monitoring throughout electronic systems' full lifecycle. This embedded signature empowers manufacturers and customers to track and secure each device from production line to in-field operation, and assure its authenticity, performance, health and integrity.

proteanTecs technical experts will be attending the PAINE 2022 conference to meet with strategic customers and prospects. To schedule a meeting, email [email protected]

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in the U.S., India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

SOURCE proteanTecs