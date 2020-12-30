proteanTecs to Host Live Webinar with Siemens on Multi-Layer Performance Monitoring in Advanced SoCs

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader of Deep Data solutions for electronics' health and performance monitoring, will be hosting a live webinar with Siemens Digital Industries Software titled "From Timing-Margins to Cache Misses in Advanced SoCs" on January 6, 2021 at 12pm EST, 5pm GMT. To register, visit here.

proteanTecs and Siemens to host live webinar on deep data performance monitoring

The webinar will introduce the concept of Deep Data performance monitoring and outline two highly complementary approaches that together form a comprehensive solution for performance optimization in development and production, and predictive maintenance in the field. It will feature use cases for ADAS performance optimization during test and in mission-mode.

Attendees will learn:

How to predictively monitor safety, reliability and performance

How to optimize software interaction with hardware

How to obtain multi-layer predictive maintenance in the field

How to fine-tune applications in field-deployed systems

How to take the correct guard-bands for in-field operation

The event will feature a live Q&A session.

"This new combined approach tracks different 'layers' of the SoC to address key semiconductor industry pain points including design sensitivities, software and hardware bugs, device early-failure and wear-out, functional safety, and malicious attacks," commented Evelyn Landman, CTO of proteanTecs. "It offers radical improvements in time-to-revenue, product quality, reliability and safety, and profitability."

To join the free event, register here.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393183/proteanTecs_Siemens_Live_Webinar.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844547/proteanTecs_Logo.jpg

Press Contact:

Tamar Naishlos

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE proteanTecs

Related Links

https://www.proteantecs.com

