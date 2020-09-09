proteanTecs to Host Virtual Panel on Datacenter Uptime at the AI Hardware Summit

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of Deep Data solutions for electronics' health & performance monitoring, will be participating in a virtual panel discussion at the AI Hardware Summit 2020. The live panel discussion titled: "Assuring Datacenter Uptime Via Hardware Reliability" will be held on September 15th at 10am PDT. Register for free here.

The difficulty in assuring uninterrupted Datacenter uptime has led to inflated redundancy and maintenance strategies, no longer economically scalable. In order to prevent unplanned service interruption, which carries substantial financial and reputational damage, investment is needed in new data sources and streamlined processes. Availability of the underlying digital infrastructure will increasingly rely on artificial intelligence and automation, both in production and once deployed in the field.

During the live panel webinar, Shai Cohen, CEO of proteanTecs, Igor Arsovski, CTO of Marvell's ASIC Business Unit, and Stephen Rousset, Distinguished Engineer in Dell EMC's CTO Group, will be discussing:

Data-driven methodologies for in-field fault diagnostics and root cause investigations

Fleet management and maintenance cost optimization

Challenges and new developments in meeting DPPM targets

Next generation testing methods during production

Value-chain visibility and optimization

The event will feature a live Q&A session.

The AI Hardware Summit is a virtual conference dedicated solely to the ecosystem developing hardware accelerators for neural networks and computer vision. At the event, visitors will hear from, and interact with, technology leaders from AI chip start-ups, semiconductor companies, system vendors/OEMs, data centers, end users, financial services, to build an architectural roadmap of the emerging AI chip market.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by chip-embedded Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey and California. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

