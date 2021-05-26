proteanTecs' UCT to be Exhibited at the TSMC 2021 Online Technology Symposiums for North America, Europe and Taiwan

HAIFA, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, announced today its participation in this year's TSMC Online Technology Symposium. This follows the company's recent announcement about joining the TSMC IP Alliance Program.

proteanTecs will exhibit at the TSMC North America Technology Symposium on June 1, 2021 and at the TSMC Europe and Taiwan Technology Symposiums on June 2, 2021.

proteanTecs to exhibit at the TSMC 2021 Online Technology Symposiums (PRNewsfoto/proteanTecs)

Addressing the challenges of scale from design to deployment, proteanTecs has introduced end-to-end monitoring, from within. Proteus™, the company's deep data analytics platform enables visibility into advanced electronics, based on UCT (Universal Chip Telemetry), throughout their entire lifecycle. Machine learning algorithms and advanced analytics are applied to measurements extracted from on-chip monitoring IPs, strategically placed during design. These provide a high coverage, high resolution picture of the SoC's design sensitivities as well as its operational behavior. Users along the value chain gain actionable insights, based on common, correlated and predictive data.

At the events, proteanTecs technology experts will be available to discuss how UCT can advance:

Characterization, qualification, and circuit validation

Power and performance optimization

Precision-based outlier detection and yield reclamation

Performance degradation monitoring

Test time reduction

Debugging and root cause analysis

Early detection of shifts and drifts

2.5D packaging interconnect monitoring

Application and system sensing and optimization

Lifetime monitoring in mission-mode

"proteanTecs' UCT is becoming a critical requirement and common practice in single-digit nanometer processes," said Uzi Baruch, proteanTecs CSO. "Companies that manufacture advanced SoCs see us as their partner for successfully bringing these complex designs to market."

To learn more about the TSMC 2021 Online Technology Symposium, visit here.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com .

Press Contact

Tamar Naishlos, Media Relations

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518007/proteanTecs_TSMC_2021.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844547/proteanTecs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE proteanTecs