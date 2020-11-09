ProTec Scientific Announces The Release of A Revolutionary Portable UV-C Light Sterilization Device

"With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, our scientists and engineers knew that UV-C could be a very valuable tool. But, to be practical, it needed to be lightweight and provide a high-energy density UV-C emission to surfaces. The key to UV-C being successful in sterilization is the power density delivered. ProTec 99 supplies that," John Yorke, ProTec Scientific Inc.'s Managing Director said.

About ProTec Scientific Inc.:

ProTec Scientific Inc. Works to develop products in order to provide safe, effective, non-chemical, and easy to use devices that will attenuate viruses and bacterial pathogens. ProTec Scientific's main entity Psoria Shield Inc., has over a decade of clinical experience with UVA and UVB wavelengths in the medical treatment arena. Utilizing licensed technology developed by NASA, along with its' own extensive R&D, has led to the production of ProTec 99 which uses (patent-pending) ConSrv technology to deliver a 99.99% effective destruction dosage of 254nm energy in a compact, lightweight, battery-powered device. ProTec 99 is designed, engineered and manufactured in the United States. ProTec Scientific, Inc. is listed and registered as an approved germicidal manufacturing facility by the US regulatory agency that governs UV-C products [EPA]. EPA establishment #: 96482-NY-, Region: 02.

