ProTec Scientific Announces The Release of A Revolutionary Portable UV-C Light Sterilization Device
ProTec Scientific Inc, officially launches ProTec 99, a new battery operated, hand held UV-C sterilization device, with a 99.99% germicidal rating.
Nov 09, 2020, 09:00 ET
UTICA, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProTec 99 is the solution for quick and affordable sterilization in a wide variety of areas. This patent-pending product employs proprietary technology in a handheld device that allows the user to scan surfaces while emitting powerful UV-C radiation. When used correctly, ProTec 99 is a simple, safe, and effective method for disinfection that attenuates 99.99% of viruses from replicating, including coronavirus.
While we are currently facing the threat of Covid-19, it remains a fact that tens of thousands of Americans lose their lives to other viruses like influenza every year. The coronavirus has highlighted everyone's awareness of the vulnerability we have to contamination. ProTec 99 is a safe, scientifically proven, effective method to combat viruses and bacterial pathogens now and for the future.
"With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, our scientists and engineers knew that UV-C could be a very valuable tool. But, to be practical, it needed to be lightweight and provide a high-energy density UV-C emission to surfaces. The key to UV-C being successful in sterilization is the power density delivered. ProTec 99 supplies that," John Yorke, ProTec Scientific Inc.'s Managing Director said.
About ProTec Scientific Inc.:
ProTec Scientific Inc. Works to develop products in order to provide safe, effective, non-chemical, and easy to use devices that will attenuate viruses and bacterial pathogens. ProTec Scientific's main entity Psoria Shield Inc., has over a decade of clinical experience with UVA and UVB wavelengths in the medical treatment arena. Utilizing licensed technology developed by NASA, along with its' own extensive R&D, has led to the production of ProTec 99 which uses (patent-pending) ConSrv technology to deliver a 99.99% effective destruction dosage of 254nm energy in a compact, lightweight, battery-powered device. ProTec 99 is designed, engineered and manufactured in the United States. ProTec Scientific, Inc. is listed and registered as an approved germicidal manufacturing facility by the US regulatory agency that governs UV-C products [EPA]. EPA establishment #: 96482-NY-, Region: 02.
